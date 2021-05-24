Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals How She Lost 38 Pounds: 'I Feel So Much Better'

"I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts," said Ree Drummond about her weight loss journey

Ree Drummond is making strides on her weight loss journey and now, she's sharing her secrets.

The Pioneer Woman star, 52, recently showed off the results of a health journey that she started in January. In a video posted to her TikTok and Instagram story over the weekend, Drummond started by explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected her diet.

"I can't get away from food and I love to eat. Of course it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID," she told her followers.

"Starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight," Drummond continued, noting that she's lost 38 pounds already. "No gimmicks at all. I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts."

Ree Drummond Credit: Ree Drummond/TikTok

In the clip, the food blogger stepped back and showed off her new physique, saying that despite her new body, she's still the same "goofball," just with a lot more energy.

"Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though," she captioned her video.

Along with putting in the work on her weight loss journey, the Food Network star has also been focused on her family. Drummond and her husband, Ladd, share sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 17, daughters, Alex, 23, and Paige, 21, and foster son, Jamar, 18.

At the beginning of May, Drummond celebrated her eldest child Alex's marriage to Mauricio Scott. Of course, her daughter gave her free reign of the menu for the wedding. During an Instagram Live Q&A for The Pioneer Woman Magazine, Alex said "My mom has kind of been the mastermind behind the wedding menu honestly. I haven't even tasted the food. My mom tasted it all for us."

Ree Drummond Ree and Alex Drummond | Credit: Ree Drummond/Instagram