Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids 'Travel Home' for Friday Night Games: 'Thank God for Football'

For the Drummonds, Fridays are for family and football.

Ree Drummond shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her daughter Alex, son-in-law Mauricio Scott and nephew Stuart Smith at the Food Network star's son Todd's football game.

In the photo, Stu is sandwiched between Alex and Mauricio and all three look thrilled to be standing on the Pawhuska High School football field, where Todd plays as varsity quarterback for the Pawhuska Huskies.

Ree, husband Ladd and Todd are the only family members that still live on their ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, so the celebrity cook recognizes the sacrifices her other kids (and nephew!) make to get to the Friday night games.

Ree Drummond/Instagram

"They have their friends and their jobs and their college classes and their lives…but on Friday nights in the fall, they're Huskie fans. They travel home and show up!! 🧡🖤😭 Thank God for football," she wrote.

Several Drummond kids have played for the Pawhuska Huskies, including Bryce, 19, and foster son Jamar, 18. (Bryce is now playing college football at the University of North Texas, Jamar at the University of Central Oklahoma and Todd will play at the University of South Dakota next year.)

As always with Drummond's family photos, the comments section was filled with loving messages from friends, family and followers. But several followers also made note of a change in Stuart's appearance.

Ree Drummond/Instagram

"I'm so glad he shaved that mustache," wrote one follower who also added several laughing face emojis. Drummond responded to the comment, "So is Aunt Ree!!!"

Drummond has had football on her mind and even dedicated the most recent cover of the Pioneer Woman Magazine to Todd. In the fall issue, which is available now, the mother-son duo are all smiles gracing the cover — Todd in his orange football uniform and Ree styled in festive, orange earrings.

Pioneer Woman Magazine

"There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town," she said in the Pioneer Woman Magazine fall issue. On the flip side, she joked that there's also "nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!"

During Friday night games, the home chef is often cheering in the stands for her son who ranks her excitement levels while he's playing. "On a scale of one to 10, she hits an 11," Todd said in the magazine.