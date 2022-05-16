Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Gathers Together for Paige's College Graduation

"She's definitely ready for the next stage in life!" Ree Drummond said of her youngest daughter Paige

The Drummond family has a lot to celebrate!

On Sunday, Ree Drummond posted a series of family-filled photos to her Instagram feed from youngest daughter Paige's graduation at the University of Arkansas. The first photo features Ree and husband Ladd posing next to the smiling graduate.

"We celebrated Paige this weekend. 🎓She's definitely ready for the next stage in life! (As for me, I'm ready for a nap," she captioned the post.

Paige, who was all decked out in her graduation regalia, snapped photos with her siblings, grandparents and more extended family members.

In a sweet photo along with three of the Drummond siblings — Alex, Bryce and Todd — Bryce is pointing to Paige's diploma and making a silly face.

"On an unrelated note, Bryce is a goofball," Ree added to her post. Of course, she finished it in true proud-mom fashion. "Congratulations, Paigie.❤️"

Ree spoke with PEOPLE the week before her daughter's big day.

"Paige is graduating Friday, so we will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as a family. I'm so excited for her. She's had a great four years," the proud mom told PEOPLE. "Of course, it was interrupted by the pandemic for several months just like every college student. But she's done great."

Ree has plenty to brag about when it comes to Paige's accomplishments — the 22-year-old is graduating with honors, plus she has a job lined up in Dallas this summer, Ree said.

"It's really fun to watch her. I can't believe she's ready to graduate. I feel like it was just yesterday that I dropped her off at college," she added.

Ree also spoke with PEOPLE in May about moving out of the 50-year-old home where she raised her kids, citing heavy maintenance.

​​​​"It wasn't a charming 50-year-old house. We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix," she told PEOPLE.

However, the Drummond family didn't go far. They built a small house right next to their original home and made the easy move in December.

Eventually, Ree and Ladd plan on building a "main house" and this new temporary space will ultimately serve as a "smaller guest house" where her kids can stay while visiting.