Ree Drummond Is Launching Her First-Ever Line of Comfort Food at Walmart

You don’t have to travel to Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to get a taste of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond‘s signature dishes.

The Food Network star just announced a brand new line of prepared foods available at Walmart, where she sells her cookware and home decor items. The meals will be in the refrigerated section and consist of the comfort food favorites she’s become known for on her show and in her cookbooks.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

For main courses, customers can choose from her smothered chicken, fried chicken, country-fried steak, or bacon meatloaf. On the side, she is offering two varieties of mashed potatoes—one loaded with chives, bacon, cheese, garlic and butter—along with a four-cheese mac and cheese.

Walmart

RELATED: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Tearfully Sends Her Daughter Paige Off to College

Walmart

The line also includes three breakfast bowls that just require you to add your own egg.

“My number one goal with my new line of entrees and sides is to give folks a taste of my family’s favorite dishes, all ready to heat and serve,” says Drummond in a press release. “For those times you’re rushed or just don’t have time to prep and cook food from scratch…this is the next best thing!”

RELATED VIDEO: How Ree Drummond Turned a Tiny Oklahoma Town into the Center of Her Pioneer Woman Empire

This is just the latest addition to Drummond’s many successful lifestyle businesses. What started with a blog in 2006 has been parlayed into five best-selling cookbooks, her hit television show, and her own magazine.

In her small town of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, she has The Mercantile, her cafe and home store, and the Boarding House, her luxury boutique hotel. Drummond even recently partnered with Mattel for the release of her very own Barbie doll.

RELATED: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Sweetest Family Photos Through the Years

Still, Drummond doesn’t say she’s created an empire. “When I hear that word, I think of Julius Caesar in Mel Brooks’s History of the World, Part 1,” she told PEOPLE in June. “An empire is a place where you get to sit atop a throne and take in all that you’ve created, and I just don’t have time for that.”