Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce at College After He Transferred Schools

Ree Drummond is one supportive mom.

On Sunday, the Pioneer Woman star shared a photo on Instagram, posing next to her son, Bryce, 20, who was wearing a totally new football uniform.

Bryce, who originally started college at the University of North Texas last January, transferred to Oklahoma State University.

Swapping his old green uniform, Bryce wore a new orange one in the Instagram picture, while Ree wore a necklace with the same color to support her son's new team.

"First pic: yesterday. Second pic: seems like yesterday! 😭," she captioned the post, which also included a throwback photo of Bryce holding a football as a kid.

Last week, the college sophomore shared the news on his own Instagram in a series of official team photos.

"Spring uniform is lookin a little different this time around," he captioned his post.

Bryce received lots of sweet messages from his family in the comments section.

"Go Pokes!! 🙌 So proud of you, son!!" Ree wrote, while his sister Paige commented, "Goooo Brycie!!! 🤠🧡🔥."

The Drummond family has supported the former UNT player at several of his football games in the past. In October, Ree's husband Ladd and daughters Paige, 23, and Alex, 25, cheered him on during a game in Texas.

Alex posted a string of photos of the Drummond crew in their green attire as they watched the game play out.

Along with some football and heart-hand emojis, Alex appropriately described the crew at the event as Bryce's "fan club." He responded in the comment section with an "ayeee."

The Drummonds are certainly a football family, as Ree's 18-year old son Todd left for the University of South Dakota in January where he'll continue his football career with the Coyotes in the fall. Ree's foster son Jamar also plays at the University of Central Oklahoma.