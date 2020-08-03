Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond announced Sunday that her 23-year-old daughter Alex was engaged: "The timing is perfect for them"

Ree Drummond Told Her Kids 'Not to Get Married Until They Were 28'—But Is Glad Alex Didn't Listen

Ree Drummond is over the moon about her daughter Alex's engagement.

On Monday, The Pioneer Woman star, 51, shared a sweet Instagram photo of her 23-year-old daughter Alex showing off her engagement ring to her famous mom after accepting a proposal from boyfriend Mauricio Scott the day prior.

"Happiness! ❤️," wrote Drummond, who was all smiles in the photo. In typical Ree-fashion, the cook also accompanied her post with some hilarious honesty: "I’m the mom who always indoctrinated her daughters not to get married until they were twenty-eight. Alex obviously listens to every word I say. 😂 I’m sure glad she didn’t, though, because we couldn’t love Mauricio more."

"The timing is perfect for them," the reality star added. "Love is beautiful!❤️."

Drummond, who shares four children — daughters Alex and Paige, 20, and sons Bryce, 17, and Todd, 16 — with husband Ladd Drummond, announced Sunday on social media that her eldest child was engaged.

"These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio! 🤠😭😍," she captioned a sweet photo of the happy couple.

Alex also shared the happy news on her own social media, posting sweet photos taken of the moment Mauricio, 23, got down on one knee.

"Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!" she wrote alongside the post. "Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!"

After the proposal, the couple celebrated their engagement with family and friends with a party, which Alex also documented on her Instagram Story. Mauricio made sure it was a perfect night with celebratory champagne and a flower wall that read "The Scott's" for people to pose in front of.