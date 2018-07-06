Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Tex-Mex Breakfast Scramble

The Pioneer Woman shares a recipe for Migas, a popular dish served at The Mercantile, her Oklahoma Restaurant.

Ree Drummond’s Tex-Mex Breakfast Scramble

12 large eggs

¼ cup half-and-half

2½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

½ cup vegetable oil

4 (6-in.) corn tortillas

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 white onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeño chile, seeded and finely chopped

4 plum tomatoes, chopped

4 oz. Cotija cheese, crumbled

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt and black pepper in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium. Add 1 tortilla, and cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 1 minute. Transfer tortilla to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Roughly chop tortillas; set aside.

3. Heat olive oil and butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add onion and bell peppers, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add jalapeño, and cook, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and chopped tortillas and reduce heat to medium-low.

4. Whisk egg mixture again until slightly foamy and add to the pan. Cook, folding occasionally, until eggs are set, about 5 minutes. Gently stir in cheese and cilantro.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

