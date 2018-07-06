Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Tex-Mex Breakfast Scramble

Con Poulos
People Staff
July 06, 2018 02:25 PM

The Pioneer Woman shares a recipe for Migas, a popular dish served at The Mercantile, her Oklahoma Restaurant.

Ree Drummond’s Tex-Mex Breakfast Scramble

12 large eggs
¼ cup half-and-half
2½ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
½ cup vegetable oil
4 (6-in.) corn tortillas
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 white onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 jalapeño chile, seeded and finely chopped
4 plum tomatoes, chopped
4 oz. Cotija cheese, crumbled
⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt and black pepper in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium. Add 1 tortilla, and cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 1 minute. Transfer tortilla to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Roughly chop tortillas; set aside.

3. Heat olive oil and butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add onion and bell peppers, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add jalapeño, and cook, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and chopped tortillas and reduce heat to medium-low.

4. Whisk egg mixture again until slightly foamy and add to the pan. Cook, folding occasionally, until eggs are set, about 5 minutes. Gently stir in cheese and cilantro.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now