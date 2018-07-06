Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Tex-Mex Breakfast Scramble

The Pioneer Woman shares a recipe for Migas, a popular dish served at The Mercantile, her Oklahoma Restaurant.
Ree Drummond’s Tex-Mex Breakfast Scramble
12 large eggs
¼ cup half-and-half
2½ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
½ cup vegetable oil
4 (6-in.) corn tortillas
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 white onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 jalapeño chile, seeded and finely chopped
4 plum tomatoes, chopped
4 oz. Cotija cheese, crumbled
⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro
1. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt and black pepper in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.
2. Heat vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium. Add 1 tortilla, and cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 1 minute. Transfer tortilla to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Roughly chop tortillas; set aside.
3. Heat olive oil and butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add onion and bell peppers, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add jalapeño, and cook, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and chopped tortillas and reduce heat to medium-low.
4. Whisk egg mixture again until slightly foamy and add to the pan. Cook, folding occasionally, until eggs are set, about 5 minutes. Gently stir in cheese and cilantro.
Serves: 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
