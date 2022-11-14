Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Youngest Son Todd Played His Last High School Football Game

That's a wrap! Ree Drummond's youngest son Todd played his final game of high school football on Friday.

In a heartfelt Instagram Story shared by the eldest Drummond, Alex Drummond Scott, the 25-year-old shared some love for her younger brother following the emotional last game.

"When your BABY bro plays his last HS football game," Alex wrote in the post, alongside a photo of the siblings hugging on the football field. "I'm so proud of you."

Todd, 18, also shared an Instagram post — a series of photos with his teammates and coaches — commemorating his time as a Pawhuska High Husky, simply captioned "Team 110."

Though Todd is retiring his Huskies jersey, he's far from done with the sport. The youngest Drummond sibling, like his older brother Bryce, 20, will continue his football career in college, joining the University of South Dakota Coyotes next fall. Both Drummond brothers ended their high school football careers as starting quarterbacks.

"P.S. already calculating how much I'm gonna spend on gas driving to and from South Dakota for the next 4 yrs," Alex wrote in her post.

ree drummond/instagram

Todd's final game was undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for Ree, 53, who said in The Pioneer Woman's fall issue that "there is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town," but also "nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Pioneer Woman star and mother of five celebrated Todd and his football career earlier this year by dedicating the fall 2022 issue to him.

"I couldn't be prouder of the dedication Todd has shown," Ree said in the issue, which featured the mother-sun duo on its cover. "I'm a Todd—and Huskies—fan for life!"