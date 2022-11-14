Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Youngest Son Todd Played His Last High School Football Game

The youngest Drummond sibling will continue his football career in college at the University of South Dakota next fall

By
Published on November 14, 2022 06:24 PM
Ree and Todd Drummond
Photo: Ree Drummond Instagram

That's a wrap! Ree Drummond's youngest son Todd played his final game of high school football on Friday.

In a heartfelt Instagram Story shared by the eldest Drummond, Alex Drummond Scott, the 25-year-old shared some love for her younger brother following the emotional last game.

"When your BABY bro plays his last HS football game," Alex wrote in the post, alongside a photo of the siblings hugging on the football field. "I'm so proud of you."

Todd, 18, also shared an Instagram post — a series of photos with his teammates and coaches — commemorating his time as a Pawhuska High Husky, simply captioned "Team 110."

Though Todd is retiring his Huskies jersey, he's far from done with the sport. The youngest Drummond sibling, like his older brother Bryce, 20, will continue his football career in college, joining the University of South Dakota Coyotes next fall. Both Drummond brothers ended their high school football careers as starting quarterbacks.

"P.S. already calculating how much I'm gonna spend on gas driving to and from South Dakota for the next 4 yrs," Alex wrote in her post.

Ree Drummond's Son Todd Played His Last High School Football Game/
ree drummond/instagram

Todd's final game was undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for Ree, 53, who said in The Pioneer Woman's fall issue that "there is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town," but also "nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Pioneer Woman star and mother of five celebrated Todd and his football career earlier this year by dedicating the fall 2022 issue to him.

"I couldn't be prouder of the dedication Todd has shown," Ree said in the issue, which featured the mother-sun duo on its cover. "I'm a Todd—and Huskies—fan for life!"

Related Articles
Ree Drummond visits son Bryce for his first college football game of the season
Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce for His First College Football Game This Season
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids 'Travel Home' for Friday Night Games: 'Thank God for Football'
Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Ree Drummond and Son Todd Pose on the Cover of 'Pioneer Woman Magazine' Ahead of His Senior Year
Ree Drummonds family have a mini reunion at Bryce’s football game
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Adrian Dingle Dead
Former NFL Defensive End and Clemson University Athlete Adrian Dingle Dead at 45
Ree Drummond wishes her daughter Paige a happy birthday
Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Beautiful, Mighty' Daughter Paige
Ree Drummond Instagram
Ree Drummond Praises Son Todd's 'Dedication' to Football as Season Ends: 'Couldn't Be Prouder'
Ree Drummond and sister Betsy
Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Jokes Ree and Her Sister 'Need to Go to the Bar a Little Less'
Ree Drummond
'Pioneer Woman' 's Ree Drummond Models Her Fall Clothing Drop Alongside Her Daughters and 'Cute' Mom
Todd Drummond Asleep at Graduation
Ree Drummond Teases Son Todd for Falling Asleep at Daughter Paige's Graduation: 'Captivating'
Ree Drummond children
Ree Drummond's Kids Recreate Their Easter Photo from 10 Years Ago — Now with Foster Son Jamar!
Paige Drummond Graduation. https://www.instagram.com/a_paige_in_my_book/NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 01: Ann Marie "Ree" Drummond attends HGTV's "Home By Novogratz" Season 2 Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on August 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Youngest Daughter Paige Is Graduating College: 'She's Done Great'
Ree Drummond graduation
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Gathers Together for Paige's College Graduation
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
ree drummond
Ree Drummond Visits Her Son Bryce at College: 'I Sure Loved Every Minute'