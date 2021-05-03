Ree Drummond's oldest child tied the knot on Saturday at the family's Oklahoma ranch

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares More Family Photos from Daughter Alex's Wedding: 'All the Siblings Together'

Ree Drummond is giving her followers a closer look into daughter Alex Drummond's magical wedding on Saturday.

On Sunday and Monday, The Pioneer Woman star and blogger, 52, shared more photos and videos on her Instagram account from 23-year-old Alex and husband Mauricio Scott's nuptials, which took place at the family's Oklahoma ranch.

"Alex and Mauricio's wedding was beyond 😍😍😍 and I will be sharing many (many many!) photos soon...but I couldn't wait to post one of my very favorites. All the siblings together...and Mauricio makes six! ❤️," wrote Ree, who shares her children with husband Ladd Drummond.

A second post shared by Ree featured three wedding-related snapshots: one of the tables at the reception filled with stunning flowers, a second of Alex and Scott dancing, and a third of Alex and Ladd during the wedding photos. "If ya like flowers, brides, and basset hound wedding crashers, you might enjoy browsing the post about Alex's wedding on my website!" said Ree, who wrote a full blog post about the wedding on her website.

Ree shared more wedding footage on her Instagram Story Monday, including a video of Alex and her father slow dancing at the wedding reception. "Brb crying," Ree wrote on the video.

Another Instagram Story post featured a sweet photo of Ree and Alex posing for a mother-daughter shot in their wedding attire. The snap was played to Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps' song "Feelin' Jovani."

Ree first shared footage from Alex's special day before the ceremony on Saturday, posting a photo of her and husband Ladd, who was wearing a neck brace following a car accident on their ranch.

"Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?😂)," she joked in the post's caption.

Paige also captured a quick snippet from inside the reception with a selfie of herself with the bride and groom that she posted to her Instagram Story.

Alex and Scott met during their freshman year of undergrad at Texas A&M University. They shared the news of their engagement in August.

Ree has shared many details about their wedding over the past several months, including a recent preview of the mouth-watering menu catered by the Food Network star's restaurant, the Mercantile, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.