Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Got Run Over by a Cow but Is OK: 'It Hurts'

Ree Drummond (L) and Ladd Drummond pose for a photo during The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City.

Ree Drummond's husband Ladd had one tough day at work.

On Friday, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared a video of Ladd, 53, after working on the Drummond Ranch all day. She highlighted a large red scratch on his back before revealing how he got the laceration.

"How was your day, dear?" she asked him in the Instagram post. Hilariously unfazed by the day's events, Ladd answered, "It was good," as he played with the family's basset hounds and yellow labrador retriever.

"Sure about that?" Ree followed up. "What happened back here?" In the clip, she panned to the injury on his back and a gaping tear in his shirt.

Still even-keeled, Ladd revealed how he got the gash: "A cow ran over me — knocked me down," he said, to which Ree responded: "Are you okay?"

"I was like a turtle on my back," he quipped, still petting the dogs. "My back doesn't hurt, but she stepped on my leg. It hurts."

Amused at his calm attitude, but still clearly concerned, Ree added, "You need some Neosporin back here, sir."

The couple's oldest daughter, Alex, 24, was also concerned. "OMG," she commented on her mom's post.

In March 2021, Ladd was left with a much more serious injury while working on their ranch. Over a year ago, he and their nephew Caleb were hurt in a crash as they battled a wildfire on the Oklahoma property. As a result, Ladd was left with a broken neck.

One year later, Ree gave an update on her husband's condition in a blog post. "He's lifting weights. He's riding his horse. He's feeding cattle and doing all the work on the ranch he always did," the home cook wrote.

"Sure, his neck is still a little stiff and probably always will be," she continued. "He can no longer whip his head around when I call 'Oh, Honey????? Can you do me a favor????' from the other room. (And this is probably okay with him, haha)."

She concluded the post by expressing her gratitude for her husband's positive recovery. "So all in all, I'm giving thanks today Ladd is pretty much back to normal," she added.

In May, the Food Network star spoke with PEOPLE about almost being an empty nester — and how she and Ladd already have plans once they send their youngest, Todd, 18, off to college.