Ree Drummond Raves About Visit to Daughter Paige's College Apartment: 'I Loved Every Minute'

The Pioneer Woman star's daughter currently attends the University of Arkansas

Ree Drummond loved every moment spent with her daughter Paige at a recent college visit.

Earlier this week, The Pioneer Woman star, 52, shared a photograph taken from inside of what appears to be her daughter's college dorm room or off-campus apartment.

Tagging the location as Fayetteville, Arkansas, Ree posed beside Paige in the photograph, writing, "Me & Paige, Paige & me. 😊 Keep in mind as you look at this photo that I am 5'9"," referencing their height difference.

"Anyway, I got to go see my girl at college for an unofficial mom's weekend, and I loved every minute. She and her roommates have houseplants. 😭 I don't remember ever having a houseplant when I was in college," she continued. "Paige had also prepared a charcuterie board and her bed was made. I don't remember ever making my bed in college. 🤓."

Closing out her caption, the mother of five added: "Anyway, it was a short but oh so sweet time with one of my favorite people in the universe. I love you, Paige! ❤️."

In the comments section of her post, an array of fans praised the sweet moment shared between the mother-daughter duo.

"Cutie patooties!!," one user wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Another said, "That's so special. She's beautiful. 😊," as another added, "She made her bed cause she knew you were coming!😉Great pic!"

One other fan commented: "I hope you enjoy our beautiful area. Go Hogs! Paige is a gorgeous young woman."

RELATED VIDEO: Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Share How Their Marriage Has Grown After 21 Years: 'We're Blessed That We Had Tough Times at First'

Paige and her mother previously got together earlier last month, when Paige returned to the family's ranch from college to spend time with her family and help her dad wrangle cattle.

The heartfelt visit, which was a Valentine's Day gift for Ree and her husband Ladd, came as a surprise.

Posting a cute, wintry photo of her youngest daughter on her Instagram, Ree wrote alongside the post, "Paige came home to feed cattle, put out hay, and chop ice to help the cattle get through this (awful—ugh!) winter spell."

"Hands down the best Valentine's Day gift Ladd has ever received,❤️" she added.