Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Pecan Sticky Buns

Ree Drummond’s Pecan Sticky Buns

DOUGH

2 cups whole milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1½ cups granulated sugar, divided

1 (¼-oz.) pkg. active dry yeast (2¼ tsp.)

4½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ cup salted butter, melted

2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

TOPPING

1½ cups firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup salted butter, softened, plus more for skillet, divided

2 Tbsp. honey

Pinch of kosher salt

1 Tbsp. whiskey (optional)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups pecan halves, roughly chopped

1. To prepare the dough, heat milk, oil and ½ cup granulated sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat to just below a boil, about 5 minutes. Set aside; let cool 30 minutes.

2. Sprinkle yeast on top of milk mixture, and let it sit 1 minute. Stir together milk mixture and 4 cups flour in a large bowl until just combined. Cover with a kitchen towel, and let sit in a warm place for 1 hour. Remove towel; add salt, baking powder, baking soda, and ½ cup flour. Knead to combine. Cover and chill 1 hour.

3. Preheat oven to 325°. On a floured surface, roll dough into a 30×10-inch rectangle. Pour melted butter over the surface of dough, and spread evenly. Sprinkle with 1 cup granulated sugar; sprinkle with cinnamon.

4. Starting at one long side, roll up dough, jelly-roll fashion. Cut roll crosswise into 16 equal slices, and set aside.

5. To make the topping, beat together brown sugar, butter, honey and salt with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in whiskey and vanilla until combined.

6. Butter a 12-inch cast-iron skillet and set on top of a rimmed baking sheet. Place pecans in bottom of skillet, and add scoops of the brown sugar mixture on top. Place skillet in oven until sugar mixture is slightly foamy and bubbling, 10 minutes.

7. Remove from oven, and place rolls, cut side up, on top of melted sugar. Cover and let rolls rise, about 20 minutes.

8. Return skillet to oven, and bake at 325° until rolls are golden brown and sugar is brown and sticky, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes. Invert rolls onto a serving platter; serve warm.

Makes: 16

Active time: 1 hour

Total time: 3 hours, 30 minutes (includes rising time)

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.