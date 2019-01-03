Ree Drummond Shares the Hilarious Reason Why She'd Never Compete on Dancing with the Stars

While many celebrities have strapped on their heels and learned how to ballroom dance, Ree Drummond says she will never be one to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

It started on Thursday when the Pioneer Woman tweeted that she had a dream she was on the hit ABC show.

“I dreamed I was on Dancing With the Stars and I kept wanting to sew sleeves on the sleeveless dresses they wanted me to wear, only I didn’t know how to use a sewing machine. Good morning!” she wrote.

After the chef revealed her dream, her fans wanted to turn it into reality.

“OMGoodness! You would be the PERFECT candidate for the show!! I nominate YOU!! It would be my favorite season EVER!! I hope someone on the network sees your tweet! LOL! Dreams do come true!” one user wrote.

Another person tweeted: “That would be awesome, hope your dreams come true. Let someone else see those sleeves on.”

But Drummond put a halt to the momentum when she revealed that she’s not interested in the gig.

“Oh man, I love you guys but Dancing With the Stars is not in the cards for me, as I’m afraid there is no such thing as a multicolored floral ballroom gown with relaxed 3/4 sleeves and a non-fitted waist,” Drummond says. “Also pretty sure jeans aren’t allowed. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Drummond is a big fan of floral patterns, which are also displayed on much of her kitchen collection at Walmart. When a Barbie doll was created to look like her earlier this year, she revealed that she tweaked the design to make sure she was wearing jeans and a floral top.

Last month it was announced that Dancing with the Stars will only air in the fall this year and they are skipping the spring season.