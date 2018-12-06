Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Unveils a New Line of Kitchen Appliances at Walmart (All Under $40!)

Ree Drummond is about to make your kitchen merry and bright.

The Pioneer Woman star revealed her new line of small kitchen appliances at Walmart just in time for holiday gifting. The collection, which dropped on Dec. 3, features Drummond’s signature cheerful floral designs and each item is under $40.

The full line is made up of a food chopper ($35), a 2-slice toaster ($38), a set of two 1.5 quart slow cookers ($25), an electric kettle ($30), a hand mixer ($25), and the best bang for your buck: a 7-quart slow cooker ($35).

Anything Drummond touches turns to gold (reservations at her Pawhuska hotel booked up for six months in just 30 minutes!) so you better act fast before they sell out.

In September, the Food Network star also expanded her Walmart line to include two different Instant Pots with her vintage designs.

While Drummond now uses the appliance to make many of her go-to recipes, she says she wasn’t sold at first.

“I was a little bit resistant to jump into the Instant Pot world for a while because it was just another piece of kitchen equipment that I didn’t think was necessary,” she told PEOPLE. “Then my good friend Hyacinth, who is on my show with me a lot, gave me an Instant Pot for my birthday last January. I think she realized that she was going to have to force it upon me. Of course once it kind of clicked and I saw what this machine was capable of, I was totally hooked.”