"His dimples are still the death of me," the Food Network star gushed of her oldest son Bryce

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Marks Son Bryce's 18th Birthday: 'It Went By So Ridiculously Fast'

Ree Drummond's oldest boy is now a man!

On Thursday, the Food Network star, 51, celebrated her son Bryce's 18th birthday, remarking at how he grew up so quickly in front of her eyes. Drummond shares four children — daughters Alex, 23, and Paige, 21, and sons Bryce and Todd, 16 — with husband Ladd.

"Before he was a quarterback, he was a cowboy," wrote the proud mom, sharing throwback photos of Bryce on the family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch. "Can’t believe he’s 18...it went by so ridiculously fast. His dimples are still the death of me. 😂 Happy birthday, Bryce! Love you, son."

The Pioneer Woman previously lamented about Bryce entering his senior year in high school, sharing some of his senior pictures on Instagram in July.

"My kid is gearing up for his senior year. I can’t believe he’s not a little blonde pookie head anymore," Drummond wrote at the time. "I guess I’ll have to settle for big blonde pookie head. Proud of you, Bryce! Keep workin’, keep growin’, keep the faith."

There have been quite a few milestones for the Drummond family lately.

When Paige turned 21 in August, Drummond honored her younger daughter on Instagram, calling her "strong but tender."

"My beautiful girl Paige may be 21 today, but to me she’ll always be my sweet little Paigie girl who looked like the Michelin baby (swipe to see.)," she captioned the post. "Paige is strong but tender, determined but loving, fierce but compassionate—a complex, layered soul that I thank God for every single day. Happy birthday, Paige!!! ❤️"

Last month, her eldest Alex became engaged to fiancé Mauricio Scott, with Drummond writing on Instagram at the time that "these two are gonna have so much fun together."

Sharing her excitement, Drummond posted a snapshot of Alex's engagement ring, revealing that she's thankful her child went against her parental advice to wait for marriage until they are 28 years old.

"Happiness! ❤️," wrote Drummond, "I’m the mom who always indoctrinated her daughters not to get married until they were twenty-eight. Alex obviously listens to every word I say. 😂 I’m sure glad she didn’t, though, because we couldn’t love Mauricio more."