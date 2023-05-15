Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids Shower Their Mom with Sweet Mother's Day Messages: 'The Best There Is'

Ree Drummond is getting all the love this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Food Network star received tons of sweet messages on Instagram from her daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 23.

Paige was first to post an Instagram Story, sharing a pair of sweet throwbacks. Both photos show the younger daughter as a baby in Ree's arms.

"Happy Mother's Day 🤍 I love you!!!" Paige wrote. "The best there is. Don't know what I'd do without you!"

Paige Drummond/Instagram

Alex posted a more recent photo for her tribute to her mom on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Ree and Alex are seated in front of a hearth and dressed in colorful blouses, fitted jeans and boots.

"My best friend & role model!" Ree's eldest child wrote. "Angsty teen Alex would laugh out loud if I told her how close we are now. 💕"

Ree's Mother's Day looked a little different now that she's an empty nester. On Sunday, she posted silly videos to her Instagram Story from a photo shoot with her dogs.

Alex Drummond Scott/Instagram

In the clips, Ree was snapping photos of her two Basset Hounds and Labrador Retriever as she made hilarious animal noises to capture their attention. Paige appeared to be behind the camera, recording her mom, but it's unclear if any of the other Drummond kids were able to make it home for Mom's Day. Ree and husband Ladd are also parents to Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 19.

Earlier this month, The Pioneer Woman star joked on Instagram of living solo with Ladd now that their kids have all moved away from home.

"Kids please come back, Dad's making me go to work with him now," Ree captioned a photo of herself and Ladd, a fourth-generation cattle rancher. She added the hashtags "#emptynest #nofilter #yesterdaysmascara #okaybye" for further effect.

ree drummond/instagram

"The tables have turned," commented Paige who was often seen helping her dad on the ranch.

Back in January, the couple saw their youngest off when Todd, 19, left to continue his academic studies and budding athletic career with the University of South Dakota where he plays football for the Coyotes.

At the time Todd moved out, Ree posed for a selfie in a car, as Todd was seen behind her in a red University of South Dakota shirt.

"Made it to SD yesterday," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "GO YOTES! (and go Todd)."

The Drummond family on Easter. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Later in the day, she posted a few more snaps of their goodbye. "Said bye to our baby today," she captioned the post. "We couldn't love him more. I keep zooming in on his eyelashes in the first pic. Todd, I'll miss your eyelashes so much! Go have an awesome experience and keep bein' yourself, son. Go Yotes!"

Last May, Ree spoke with PEOPLE about what she and Ladd planned to do once all their kids moved out.

"Ladd and I, we look forward to someday traveling a little bit. We really haven't done that beyond just going to Colorado for a week in the summer, but we'd like to actually travel places in the world sometime," she said.