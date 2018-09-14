Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Unveils Her New Line of Affordable Instant Pots at Walmart

Even Ree Drummond is a fan of the Instant Pot—and now she’s put her very own touch on the popular kitchen gadget.

The Food Network’s Pioneer Woman is introducing two different Instant Pots, decorated with her signature vintage floral prints, to her line at Walmart starting on September 15.

While the cooking star now uses the appliance to make many of her go-to recipes, she says she wasn’t sold at first.

“I was a little bit resistant to jump into the Instant Pot world for a while because it was just another piece of kitchen equipment that I didn’t think was necessary,” she tells PEOPLE. “Then my good friend Hyacinth, who is on my show with me a lot, gave me an Instant Pot for my birthday last January. I think she realized that she was going to have to force it upon me. Of course once it kind of clicked and I saw what this machine was capable of. I was totally hooked.”

RELATED: This Woman Lost 77 Lbs. in a Year By Cooking With an Instant Pot Every Night

Drummond says the pressure cooking setting is her favorite for making pot roast, pulled pork, stew and other braised meat recipes.

RELATED: Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

“It usually takes three to four hours to make my pot roast recipe if you make it on the stove top or in the oven,” she says. “And in the Instant Pot, it took an hour and 20 minutes. I’ve always proudly said you can’t rush pot roast, but actually in a pressure cooker you can rush pot roast and it doesn’t taste rushed, it actually comes out just perfectly tender and moist.”

RELATED VIDEO: How Ree Drummond Her Oklahoma Town into the Center of Her Pioneer Woman Empire

RELATED: Ree Drummond Shares the Sweet Nightly Ritual That’s Kept Her Marriage Strong After 21 Years

Over time, Drummond says the appliance started to live on her counter.

“So naturally, as I like to do with dinnerware and other housewares, I thought how great would it be if it had patterns on the outside,” she says.

Each Instant Pot, which retails for $99, also comes with a booklet of Drummond’s favorite recipes, including hard boiled eggs, Spicy Dr. Pepper Pork and Chocolate Lava Cakes.