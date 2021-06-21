Ree Drummond Posts Father's Day Tribute to Husband Ladd 2 Months After Car Crash: 'So Glad You're Here, Alive'

Ree Drummond was feeling particularly grateful to have her husband Ladd around this year for Father's Day.

The Food Network's Pioneer Woman posted on Instagram on Sunday with a photo slideshow of his sweetest moments with their kids, daughters Alex, 23 and Paige, 21, and sons Bryce, 18, Jamar, 18, and Todd, 17.

Ree seemed to reference the tough year Ladd had after breaking his neck in a truck collision in March, along with the momentous occasions like their daughter Alex's wedding and Jamar signing to play football at University of Central Oklahoma.

"Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent. Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year…and what a year it's been," she captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day, Ladd. So glad you're here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff. ❤️

Jamar also posted a photo of himself standing by his dad's side during a football game in celebration of Father's Day, and Alex posted a social media tribute to Ladd as well.

"I am so thankful for the example of hard work and faith that he has been to me! And so appreciative of all that he's done for me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So grateful we got to share these moments together, especially after this year. I love you, dad!" she added, along with a photo from her wedding.

Alex got married to Mauricio Scott, 24, in May, where her father was able to walk her down the aisle despite his injury. In a post on her blog, Drummond revealed that Ladd did not have to wear a neck brace while walking his daughter down the aisle.

"The wedding was meaningful and special-even more so because it wasn't lost on any of us how different Alex's wedding day could have looked, given Ladd and Caleb's accident in March," the Food Network star wrote. "The fact that they were both able not only to be at Alex's wedding, but to also be pretty much healed and able to enjoy themselves, was a total gift! I made it a point throughout the weekend to stop, even if just for a few seconds, and give thanks. I'm not letting this blessing pass me by, man!"

Since the accident, Drummond has said that Ladd and their nephew Caleb - who was also injured in the accident - were healing well, sharing an update on her The Pioneer Woman Magazine Instagram account.