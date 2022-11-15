Ree Drummond's Family Honored Her Late Father-in-Law with a Funeral Led by Cowboys on Horseback

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond confirmed that her husband Ladd’s father, Chuck, died on Nov. 4

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 03:29 PM
ree drummond
Photo: REE DRUMMOND/THEPIONEERWOMAN.COM; Paige Drummond/Instagram

Ree Drummond and her family are mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman star confirmed on her blog that Chuck, also known as Pa-Pa, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Nov. 4 at 79 years old. On Monday, Ree's daughters, Alex, 25, and Paige, 23, honored their grandfather with Instagram posts, confirming he was laid to rest this week.

"Spent the past week reminiscing, celebrating, and saying goodbye to PaPa," Alex captioned her post. "What a gift he was, and I'm really thankful to have made 25 years of amazing memories with my grandpa."

Along with sweet throwback photos of herself and her grandfather, Alex shared a video of his funeral procession. In the solemn video, a hearse followed a group of cowboys on horseback leading the way on the family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch.

Paige also shared a family memory in her Instagram post about the land he was so passionate about. "About a month ago I was sitting with him in his kitchen and he said to me: 'If you're ever out working on the ranch on a hot summer day, and you feel a cool breeze passing by, just know that it's me… and then get back to work,'" she recounted in the caption.

Ree's husband, Ladd and his brother, Tim, are the co-owners of Drummond Land and Cattle Co., which was passed down from their father, Chuck. In a 2017 cover story, PEOPLE reported that the Drummonds were ranked one of the top 20 land-owning families in the U.S., with a combined 400,000 acres, according to records at the time.

"He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited," Ree wrote in a a heartfelt tribute on her Pioneer Woman blog. "After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go."

Alex Drummond Scott, ree drummond
Alex Drummond Scott/instagram

The celebrity chef said her father-in-law lived "such a full life," adding, "He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you're bored around Pa-Pa...because he'd give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!"

She continued: "Chuck had a gravelly voice and could come across as gruff, but the truth about Chuck is that his heart was open and generous, and his family meant everything to him."

Chuck appeared on episodes of the Pioneer Woman throughout the years. Beyond his television spots, Ree explained that her father-in-law supported her career in many ways.

"My father-in-law was so kind to me. In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we've never had a moment of conflict," Ree wrote. "He gave out my cookbooks to everyone he encountered, he watched my segments on QVC, and when we opened The Mercantile, he mingled and greeted visitors for hours and hours."

Ree's husband and her brother-in-law, Tim, have dealt with loss before. Their older brother, Todd, died following a car accident when Ladd was 18, and their mother, Nan, died in 2018 after battling cancer.

"I don't know what happens after we die, but I like to think their souls are somehow reunited and celebrating," Ree wrote of Nan and Chuck.

Closing out the post, Ree gave thanks for the legacy he left behind. "We love you so much, Pa-Pa. Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it," she wrote.

Related Articles
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - BobbyFlay - Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Katie Lee Biegel's Barbecue Roast Turkey Recipe Is the Secret to a 'Beautiful, Golden Brown' Bird
Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and More to Join Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph on ‘Baking It’ Holiday Special. Credit: Courtesy of Peacock
Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and More to Join Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph on 'Baking It' Holiday Special
George Clooney enjoying a Nespresso coffee
George Clooney Reunites with Jean Dujardin for Comedy Nespresso Commercial
Popeyes Unveils Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Releases New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Perez Makes ‘Everything Look Amazing’ at Their Joint Holidays
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Makes 'Everything Look Amazing' at Their Joint Holidays
Ree and Todd Drummond
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Youngest Son Todd Played His Last High School Football Game
Kid Friendly Cooking Kit
I Tested This Affordable Kid-Friendly Cooking Kit with My Family, and Each Meal Was a Huge Success
Stanley Tucci Wheel of Cheese Birthday Cake
Stanley Tucci Celebrates Turning 62 with a Wheel of Cheese Instead of a Birthday Cake
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Loved TikTok's Baked Feta Pasta: 'It's Just Magnetizing'
Wendy's peppermint frosty
Wendy's Is Releasing a New Limited-Edition Peppermint Frosty to Celebrate the Holidays
KFC logo sign is seen in Krakow, Poland on November 4, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
KFC Apologizes After Using the Anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht Attacks to Promote Cheesy Chicken
Aldi wedding
Couple Gets Married in the Produce Aisle at ALDI Grocery Store: 'It's One of Our Favorite Places'
Prue Leith
'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Addresses Backlash to Kitten Drowning Confession
Burger with American flag
All the Chain Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veterans Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekESZIn4y18&t=91s Belvedere Presents Daniel Craig, Directed by Taika Waititi: Director’s Cut
Daniel Craig Shows Off His Dancing Skills in New Belvedere Vodka Advert Directed by Taika Waititi
Oprah Winfrey and the Our Place Always Pan
At Our Place's Biggest Sale Yet, You Can Grab the Viral Pan Oprah Called a 'Kitchen Magician' for Under $100