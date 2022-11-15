Ree Drummond's Family Honored Her Late Father-in-Law with a Funeral Led by Cowboys on Horseback

Ree Drummond and her family are mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman star confirmed on her blog that Chuck, also known as Pa-Pa, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Nov. 4 at 79 years old. On Monday, Ree's daughters, Alex, 25, and Paige, 23, honored their grandfather with Instagram posts, confirming he was laid to rest this week.

"Spent the past week reminiscing, celebrating, and saying goodbye to PaPa," Alex captioned her post. "What a gift he was, and I'm really thankful to have made 25 years of amazing memories with my grandpa."

Along with sweet throwback photos of herself and her grandfather, Alex shared a video of his funeral procession. In the solemn video, a hearse followed a group of cowboys on horseback leading the way on the family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch.

Paige also shared a family memory in her Instagram post about the land he was so passionate about. "About a month ago I was sitting with him in his kitchen and he said to me: 'If you're ever out working on the ranch on a hot summer day, and you feel a cool breeze passing by, just know that it's me… and then get back to work,'" she recounted in the caption.

Ree's husband, Ladd and his brother, Tim, are the co-owners of Drummond Land and Cattle Co., which was passed down from their father, Chuck. In a 2017 cover story, PEOPLE reported that the Drummonds were ranked one of the top 20 land-owning families in the U.S., with a combined 400,000 acres, according to records at the time.

"He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited," Ree wrote in a a heartfelt tribute on her Pioneer Woman blog. "After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go."

The celebrity chef said her father-in-law lived "such a full life," adding, "He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you're bored around Pa-Pa...because he'd give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!"

She continued: "Chuck had a gravelly voice and could come across as gruff, but the truth about Chuck is that his heart was open and generous, and his family meant everything to him."

Chuck appeared on episodes of the Pioneer Woman throughout the years. Beyond his television spots, Ree explained that her father-in-law supported her career in many ways.

"My father-in-law was so kind to me. In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we've never had a moment of conflict," Ree wrote. "He gave out my cookbooks to everyone he encountered, he watched my segments on QVC, and when we opened The Mercantile, he mingled and greeted visitors for hours and hours."

Ree's husband and her brother-in-law, Tim, have dealt with loss before. Their older brother, Todd, died following a car accident when Ladd was 18, and their mother, Nan, died in 2018 after battling cancer.

"I don't know what happens after we die, but I like to think their souls are somehow reunited and celebrating," Ree wrote of Nan and Chuck.

Closing out the post, Ree gave thanks for the legacy he left behind. "We love you so much, Pa-Pa. Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it," she wrote.