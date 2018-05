Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Sweetest Family Photos Through the Years

The culinary star celebrated her daughter Paige’s high school graduation during the same weekend as her nephew Caleb’s. She shared photos of her kids at both ceremonies, and was sentimental about the entire weekend. “They were all tiny cowboys/cowgirls yesterday! Now they won’t stop graduating from high school,” she wrote on Instagram. “I asked Bryce and Todd to promise me they will never pursue independence, higher education, or any of that nonsense that would one day take them away from their mother. (They have not gotten back to me yet…)”