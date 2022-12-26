Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes

Ree Drummond's family had a merry elfin' Christmas!

The Pioneer Woman star — who shares daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 23; sons Bryce, 20, and Todd, 18; and foster son Jamar, 20, with her husband of 26 years, Ladd Drummond — posted a slideshow featuring her family on a holiday vacation in Vail, Colorado — including a fun video of them sporting coordinating elf attire.

In the Boomerang-style clip shared to her Instagram over the weekend, Ree, 53, and her family could be seen dancing in front of a Christmas tree, all decked out in matching green-and-yellow elf pajamas, complete with coordinating green hats.

The first snapshot in the two-slide post showed the family dressed casually as they stood outside in the snow for a more traditional photo op.

"How it started vs. how it's going. Merry Christmas, friends!! ❤️🎄," Ree wrote in the caption.

Ree and Bryce also took a stab at an iconic scene from Will Ferrell's Elf while in costume. "Smiling's my favorite," says Bryce in an Instagram video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The mother of five previously revealed the decision to hit the road was inspired by the loss of her father-in-law, Chuck.

"This is the first Christmas we will be without Chuck, and since he has always been such a big part of our holidays, it feels like a good time to change things up and change the scenery a little bit," Ree wrote earlier this month on her Pioneer Woman blog.

Additionally, Ree confirmed that Chuck, also known as Pa-Pa, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Nov. 4 at 79 years old.

"He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited," she wrote at the time. "After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go."

"Chuck had a gravelly voice and could come across as gruff, but the truth about Chuck is that his heart was open and generous, and his family meant everything to him," she added in her tribute.

The Drummond family. Ree Drummond/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's Sweetest Family Photos Through the Years

This year's holiday reunion also serves as a sendoff for Ree and Ladd's youngest son, who is going off to the University of South Dakota a semester early.

Todd, currently the quarterback of his high school's football team, the Pawhuska High Huskies, will continue his football career with the Coyotes in fall 2023.

Last year, four of the five Drummond kids were home for their Christmas — which typically includes an annual pajama photo. While Paige, Bryce, Jamar and Todd were on the ranch, Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott, spent their first Christmas together as a married couple visiting Mauricio's hometown in Monterrey, Mexico.

"The way that we're doing this whole marriage-holiday-thing is we're doing Thanksgiving with one of our families every year, and then Christmas with the other family, and it'll flip-flop," Alex explained on Instagram in 2021.

She added at the time, "So next year we'll do Christmas with my family."