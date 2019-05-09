Ree Drummond Shares Adorable Throwback Baby Photo for Daughter Alex's Graduation Day

It’s another big milestone day in Ree Drummond‘s family.

On Thursday, the lifestyle maven posted a throwback baby photo of her oldest daughter Alex and announced that it is her college graduation day. Alex, now 22, has been featured on Ree’s Food Network show The Pioneer Woman since its premiere in 2011, but has been getting her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, for the past four years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s graduating from college today,” Ree captioned the adorable picture. The television star and her husband Ladd are also parents to Paige, 19, Bryce, 16, and Todd, 14, whom they have raised on their remote ranch just outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Back in March, Ree posted Alex’s senior photos in anticipation of the big day. “Alex will graduate from college in May, and one of her best friends took her senior pics for her. I love all the photos (you can swipe to see others) because they capture my oldest child so perfectly,” the Pioneer Woman wrote alongside the portraits, which were photographed by Parker Ercums and taken at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.

Photography by Parker Ercums https://www.parkerercums.com/

RELATED: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Sweetest Family Photos Through the Years

Photography by Parker Ercums https://www.parkerercums.com/

Ree tearfully sent her other daughter Paige off to college last August, posting an emotional photo on move-in day. “Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart,” she wrote. “Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder.”

WATCH: How Ree Drummond Turned a Tiny Oklahoma Town into the Center of Her Pioneer Woman Empire

Ree, who just launched her own line of sauces and dressings, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how having growing children has affected her cooking. “The teenage life and the college student life has informed not only the recipes in my cookbook but also the voice behind everything I’m doing,” she said. “You’ve got to be realistic about cooking, and you can’t make every single thing from scratch every single day, so that’s part of why I wanted to launch this line because I feel like I have so much to say in that realm. You can have so much fun in the kitchen and still use the products that make it a little bit easier.”