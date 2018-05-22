Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Spicy Cowgirl Coffee

Kayt Jones
People Staff
May 22, 2018 04:47 PM

Ree Drummond’s Spicy ‘Cowgirl’ Coffee

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided
1 Tbsp. crushed red pepper (or to taste)
¼ cup heavy cream
2 tsp. vanilla extract
6 oz. cold-brew coffee
4 oz. whole milk
1 oz. chocolate syrup
Ground cinnamon
Cayenne pepper

1. Combine ½ cup sugar, ½ cup water and red pepper in a small saucepan. Simmer over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; let cool completely. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids.

2. Whisk together cream, 2 tablespoons sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl until thickened. Set aside.

3. Combine coffee, milk, 1 oz. reserved spicy simple syrup and chocolate syrup in a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice. Shake until frothed, 30 seconds. Strain into 2 ice-filled glasses; top with vanilla whipped cream, and sprinkle with cinnamon and cayenne pepper.

Serves: 2

