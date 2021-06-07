Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Opens Up About Her Faith in Emotional Instagram Post

"As I walked into the sanctuary this morning, I could feel the inevitable lump start to form in my throat," the Pioneer Woman wrote on Instagram.

Ree Drummond has opened up about her Christian faith in a new social media post.

On Sunday, while traveling in Colorado, the Food Network star shared a picture of the Vail Interfaith Chapel with a heartfelt caption about her connection to the church. Drummond explained she hadn't visited that particular church since December 2019, and had decided to go to their early morning Episcopal service.

"I chose it because I'd been wide awake since five am, and because I grew up in the Episcopal church and the liturgy is forever written on my heart," Drummond, 52, wrote. "There's just something about reciting the exact same prayers I memorized as a child; I still know every word."

She continued: "Anyway, as I walked into the sanctuary this morning, I could feel the inevitable lump start to form in my throat...then my nose started stinging. 😭 I've written before about my curious tendency to shed (quiet) tears anytime I'm inside this place—sometimes one or two, sometimes more—but usually I wait until the service actually begins to let 'em fly. I guess I've been extra hungry for this place.❤️"

This is not the first time the cooking star has opened up about her religious beliefs. In 2018, she told PEOPLE that she and her husband Ladd looked to their faith to drive everything in their life, including their business endeavors and giving back to their community in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

"We're Bible-reading folks, and we love that verse that says, 'Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven,' " she said. "We're very mindful of storing up our treasures in heaven rather than on earth. We don't want to bury them in the backyard and sit on them. It's exciting to use whatever success we've achieved to do things that aren't just about us."

Drummond and her family have been visiting Vail, Colorado for years, and have enjoyed many church services at the Vail Interfaith Chapel. In 2016, The Pioneer Woman shared a similar sentiment about her faith and her adoration for that specific church.

"The mountains are my church, but this is my church in the mountains," she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. "They have different forms of worship here, and I have attended Lutheran, Catholic, Presbyterian, and Episcopalian services on various trips with my family through the years."

She went on to explain that morning (like Sunday morning) she woke up at 4:30 a.m., and attended an Episcopalian service.