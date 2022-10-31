Ree Drummond Celebrates Halloween and Her Restaurant The Mercantile's 6th Year Anniversary

Ree Drummond is celebrating two holidays in one — the 6th anniversary of her restaurant-store The Mercantile happens to fall on Halloween.

In an Instagram post, Drummond wished a happy birthday to the Pawhuska, Oklahoma eatery saying, "I can't believe it, we opened our doors six years ago today. It was October 31, and it was a Monday!"

She celebrated the event in style with a fall festival on Saturday and shared multiple photos of restaurant-goers in various costumes.

"Saturday was so sweet and fun, and exactly what I always wanted The Merc to be about! Friends, families, smiles, laughs, and good times! (And carbs!!)" Drummond captioned the photo slideshow.

The photos included shots of families posing with Drummond in front of The Mercantile and snippets of the festival, such as kids in Halloween costumes painting pumpkins and families playing with their children and showing off their outfits.

"So proud of the entire staff at The Mercantile, so grateful to our town for all the support, and so thankful for every single person who has visited us from near and far!!," Drummond continued. "What an adventure and what a joy it's been. ❤️"

The Food Network star and her husband, Ladd, first purchased the building, which used to be called the Osage Mercantile, in 2012 and finally opened it up four years later.

The Mercantile contains not only a restaurant, but also a retail store, cafe and deli. Fans travel from near and far to visit the space.

"Whenever I put a recipe on my show or in my cookbook I want it to be absolutely wonderful," Drummond told PEOPLE when she first announced the restaurant. "When I envision putting a plate of my food in front of a customer or guest, it really takes it to a whole other level because I want them to feel like their trip here was worth it."