Ree Drummond Celebrates Halloween and Her Restaurant The Mercantile's 6th Year Anniversary

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond showed off her customer's creative costumes during the Mercantile's fall festival

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 31, 2022 07:34 PM
Ree Drummond
Photo: Courtesy Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond is celebrating two holidays in one — the 6th anniversary of her restaurant-store The Mercantile happens to fall on Halloween.

In an Instagram post, Drummond wished a happy birthday to the Pawhuska, Oklahoma eatery saying, "I can't believe it, we opened our doors six years ago today. It was October 31, and it was a Monday!"

She celebrated the event in style with a fall festival on Saturday and shared multiple photos of restaurant-goers in various costumes.

"Saturday was so sweet and fun, and exactly what I always wanted The Merc to be about! Friends, families, smiles, laughs, and good times! (And carbs!!)" Drummond captioned the photo slideshow.

The photos included shots of families posing with Drummond in front of The Mercantile and snippets of the festival, such as kids in Halloween costumes painting pumpkins and families playing with their children and showing off their outfits.

"So proud of the entire staff at The Mercantile, so grateful to our town for all the support, and so thankful for every single person who has visited us from near and far!!," Drummond continued. "What an adventure and what a joy it's been. ❤️"

The Food Network star and her husband, Ladd, first purchased the building, which used to be called the Osage Mercantile, in 2012 and finally opened it up four years later.

pioneer-woman
Courtesy Pioneer Woman Mercantile

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Mercantile contains not only a restaurant, but also a retail store, cafe and deli. Fans travel from near and far to visit the space.

"Whenever I put a recipe on my show or in my cookbook I want it to be absolutely wonderful," Drummond told PEOPLE when she first announced the restaurant. "When I envision putting a plate of my food in front of a customer or guest, it really takes it to a whole other level because I want them to feel like their trip here was worth it."

Related Articles
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Ree Drummond and sister Betsy
Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Jokes Ree and Her Sister 'Need to Go to the Bar a Little Less'
Ree Drummonds family have a mini reunion at Bryce’s football game
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids 'Travel Home' for Friday Night Games: 'Thank God for Football'
Ree Drummond visits son Bryce for his first college football game of the season
Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce for His First College Football Game This Season
Ree Drummonds Lodge on Her Home Ranch Is Open for Free Tours This Month
Ree Drummond Opens Up the Lodge on Her Oklahoma Ranch for Free Tours This Summer
James Corden
James Corden Breaks Silence on Restaurant Drama, Says It's 'So Silly' as He 'Did Nothing Wrong'
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Shows Off the New Dishes at Her Oklahoma Restaurant, The Merc: 'Never Been Better'
Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Ree Drummond and Son Todd Pose on the Cover of 'Pioneer Woman Magazine' Ahead of His Senior Year
Ree Drummond's morning on her ranch
Ree Drummond Shares Fresh-Faced Selfies and Clips of Husband Ladd While They Work on Their Ranch
Ree and Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Enjoy Date Night at Pizza Spot They Own
Ladd and Ree Drummond on vacation
Ree Drummond Shares a Peek of Her Tropical Vacation with Ladd: 'My Husband Looks Good'
Ree Drummond
'Pioneer Woman' 's Ree Drummond Models Her Fall Clothing Drop Alongside Her Daughters and 'Cute' Mom
Ree Drummond and sister Betsy
Ree Drummond Is Renovating a New Home with Her Sister — And They Gave It an Adorable Name
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Reunites with 'Pioneer Woman' Crew for the First Time in 2 Years: 'The Crew Is Back!'
Ree Drummond Jokes About Sun-Soaked Selfie
Ree Drummond Jokes About Sun-Soaked Selfie: 'I Always Kind of Just Miss the Mark'