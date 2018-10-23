Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Now Has Her Own Barbie Doll

Ree Drummond is getting her very own mini-me.

The Pioneer Woman host has been transformed into a Barbie, equipped with her famous red hair and her own kitchen filled with cooking and bakeware.

The playset, which is sold at Walmart stores for $44.88, features Drummond dressed in a floral top, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots — a look that she gave input on after the doll first came back sporting sneakers and a T-shirt, she told Delish.

It set also includes a refrigerator, oven and stove top, and tons of accessories, including a stand mixer, cupcake tin, cookie sheets, a toaster (that actually pops up toast), and lots of food.

Mattel

According to Delish, Drummond worked on making each item perfect for the past year and a half and says the cast iron skillet is her favorite: “The cast-iron skillet makes me smile, because you have this bright, colorful kitchen and a black skillet,” she says. “Everything may change, but a cast-iron skillet will never change.”

RELATED: Ree Drummond Says She and Her Husband Ladd Forgot Their Anniversary This Year: It ‘Blew By Us’

Mattel

You can also purchase Barbie Ree’s pasta set, which has placemats, an oven mitt, a patterned apron and a small pot and noodles. The barbecue set comes with another apron inspired by her late Basset hound Charlie and hamburgers, hot dogs, mustard and ketchup and marshmallows on sticks.

RELATED: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Unveils Her New Line of Affordable Instant Pots at Walmart

Mattel

“I hope [the playset] makes people smile, whether they give it as a gift to their daughter or granddaughter or if kids see it,” she told Delish. “I hope it inspires fun.”

Although Drummond and her husband Ladd‘s children are all grown up now, they, too, are excited about their mom being turned into a Barbie. The chef says her daughters are already asking for sets to give as Christmas gifts to their friends.

RELATED VIDEO: Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Share How Their Marriage Has Grown After 21 Years: ‘We’re Blessed That We Had Tough Times at First’

The Pioneer Woman Barbie doll is just one of the many items she has for sale at Walmart. Most recently, Drummond announced the addition of Instant Pots to her cookware line.