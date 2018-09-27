Ree Drummond Says She and Her Husband Ladd Forgot Their Anniversary This Year: It 'Blew By Us'

Happy belated anniversary, Ree Drummond!

The Pioneer Woman star may have missed her wedding anniversary with her husband, Ladd Drummond, but she made up for it with a gushy post on Instagram.

“Our anniversary blew by us last week! It’s a sandwich generation thing,” she wrote on a photo with the cattle rancher. “I love you, honey.❤️ Dang, you’re a specimen.”

You can’t exactly blame her for the mishap. Ree and Ladd, who celebrated 22 years of marriage on Sept. 21, are parents to four children, Alex, 21, Paige, 18, Bryce, 16, and Todd, 14.

RELATED: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Sweetest Family Photos Through the Years

They also suffered the loss of Ladd’s mother Nan this past summer. Because they were filming her hit Food Network show at the time of her passing, Ree decided to dedicate an episode showing the days that followed.

“Ladd and I thought about it and said, ‘Look, we can either completely pretend this didn’t happen on the show and just not acknowledge it at all, or we can show what’s really going on,” she said in a heartfelt blog post.

RELATED VIDEO: Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Share How Their Marriage Has Grown

Following its air date this month, Ree told PEOPLE the episode was “hard to watch.”

“It brought back the memories of the sadness that we all were experiencing when my mother-in-law died,” she said. “We were ultimately so glad that we decided to pay tribute to her on one of our episodes because she’s been on the show since 2011. And there are a lot of people that got to know her and love her.”

RELATED: Ree Drummond Says She Cried While Watching Last Week’s Emotional Episode of Pioneer Woman

Through good times and bad, Ree and Ladd have formed a lasting marriage, something they credit to a shared faith.

“This isn’t the answer for everybody, but we go to church together every Sunday,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “It’s something that we do no matter what comes up. No matter how tired we are. I’ve seen the times that we’ve slipped away from that, and disaster is lurking in the bushes.”

And if they do have a scuffle, they have a little nightly ritual to make things right. “We don’t go to sleep in each other’s arms—we like our space—but our feet always touch,” she says. “I know that if our feet touch before we go to sleep at night, we’re not going to bed upset or angry. If we’ve had a little disagreement, as long as our feet touch, it’s all good.”