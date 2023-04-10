Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's 5 Kids Reunite for Casual Easter Dinner — on Paper Plates!

Ree Drummond had lots to celebrate this Easter!

On Sunday, the Pioneer Woman star welcomed all five of her children back home to celebrate the spring holiday. In an Instagram post, she also revealed that they opted for a more relaxed meal as they ate on paper plates.

The first photo she posted featured Ree's husband Ladd and their five kids, Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 18. Also in the big group snap were Alex's husband Mauricio Scott and Paige's boyfriend Mitchell Adams. In another picture, Ree's sister Betsy also posed with the three Drummond girls.

"Easter at Chuck & Nan's house, the way it's always been. We miss them, they loved Easter," Ree wrote in memory of Ladd's late father and mother.

In the caption, the Food Network star then explained she went for a much simpler approach for their Easter celebration this year.

"We skipped the ham and sides and wound up doing biscuits and gravy on paper plates," the celebrity chef explained before joking, "Maybe paper plates are why I'm smiling in these pics? 😂."

Ree Drummond/Instagram

In the final photo of the carousel, Ree was standing over the stove smiling with her daughters as they prepared a big pan of gravy.

Since she's an empty nester now, she closed off the caption by saying it was "so great to be together – our big, wacky crew."

This is the first holiday the family has celebrated together since Ree's youngest son, Todd, moved out of the house to play football at the University of South Dakota in January.

At the time, Ree posed for a selfie in a car, as Todd was seen behind her in a red University of South Dakota shirt.

"Made it to SD yesterday," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "GO YOTES! (and go Todd)."

Ree recalled on her blog how her son committed to the university just one day after a campus visit.

Later in the day, she posted a few more snaps of their goodbye. "Said bye to our baby today," she captioned the post. "We couldn't love him more. I keep zooming in on his eyelashes in the first pic. Todd, I'll miss your eyelashes so much! Go have an awesome experience and keep bein' yourself, son. Go Yotes!"

While Todd may be the baby of the family, he seems to have the most similarities with his oldest sibling, Alex.

Alex Drummond/instagram

In a series of Instagram Stories last month, Ree's eldest child broke down the dynamics between the siblings.

"Todd and I are more similar and then Bryce, Paige and Jamar are more similar," Alex answered in a video to a question about which of her siblings are most "alike/different."

"We kind of have that connection," she added of her relationship with Todd. "And then Paige, Bryce and Jamar all have like more similar personalities."

Similarities aside, Alex said all five Drummond kids "have a really fun dynamic."

"I feel like I have a unique and fun relationship with each and every one of my siblings and even though we're all very different personality-wise, we all just have so much fun together," she said. "I feel like I am more myself with my siblings than I am with anyone."