Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's 5 Kids Reunite for Casual Easter Dinner — on Paper Plates!

"Maybe paper plates are why I’m smiling in these pics?" the Food Network star joked in an Instagram post

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 02:00 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Photo: Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree Drummond had lots to celebrate this Easter!

On Sunday, the Pioneer Woman star welcomed all five of her children back home to celebrate the spring holiday. In an Instagram post, she also revealed that they opted for a more relaxed meal as they ate on paper plates.

The first photo she posted featured Ree's husband Ladd and their five kids, Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 18. Also in the big group snap were Alex's husband Mauricio Scott and Paige's boyfriend Mitchell Adams. In another picture, Ree's sister Betsy also posed with the three Drummond girls.

"Easter at Chuck & Nan's house, the way it's always been. We miss them, they loved Easter," Ree wrote in memory of Ladd's late father and mother.

In the caption, the Food Network star then explained she went for a much simpler approach for their Easter celebration this year.

"We skipped the ham and sides and wound up doing biscuits and gravy on paper plates," the celebrity chef explained before joking, "Maybe paper plates are why I'm smiling in these pics? 😂."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Ree Drummond/Instagram

In the final photo of the carousel, Ree was standing over the stove smiling with her daughters as they prepared a big pan of gravy.

Since she's an empty nester now, she closed off the caption by saying it was "so great to be together – our big, wacky crew."

This is the first holiday the family has celebrated together since Ree's youngest son, Todd, moved out of the house to play football at the University of South Dakota in January.

At the time, Ree posed for a selfie in a car, as Todd was seen behind her in a red University of South Dakota shirt.

"Made it to SD yesterday," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "GO YOTES! (and go Todd)."

Ree recalled on her blog how her son committed to the university just one day after a campus visit.

Later in the day, she posted a few more snaps of their goodbye. "Said bye to our baby today," she captioned the post. "We couldn't love him more. I keep zooming in on his eyelashes in the first pic. Todd, I'll miss your eyelashes so much! Go have an awesome experience and keep bein' yourself, son. Go Yotes!"

While Todd may be the baby of the family, he seems to have the most similarities with his oldest sibling, Alex.

Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Breaks Down Her Siblings Dynamic and Who's Closest to Who
Alex Drummond/instagram

In a series of Instagram Stories last month, Ree's eldest child broke down the dynamics between the siblings.

"Todd and I are more similar and then Bryce, Paige and Jamar are more similar," Alex answered in a video to a question about which of her siblings are most "alike/different."

"We kind of have that connection," she added of her relationship with Todd. "And then Paige, Bryce and Jamar all have like more similar personalities."

Similarities aside, Alex said all five Drummond kids "have a really fun dynamic."

"I feel like I have a unique and fun relationship with each and every one of my siblings and even though we're all very different personality-wise, we all just have so much fun together," she said. "I feel like I am more myself with my siblings than I am with anyone."

Related Articles
Kate Middleton’s best Easter looks
Kate Middleton Continues Easter Tradition of Recycling Old Outfits — See This Year's Update
Catherine, Princess of Wales ; Camilla, Queen Consort attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Color-Coordinate in Blue Ensembles for Royal Easter Outing
Mayans Star Emilio Rivera Poses with Lookalike Son as They Celebrate Easter
'Mayans M.C.' Star Emilio Rivera Poses with Lookalike Son While Celebrating Easter with His Family
Madonna Celebrates Easter With Her Kids
Madonna Shares Photos from Festive Easter Egg Hunt with Her Kids: 'Let the Games Begin'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0Otgsrq9o/. Matthew McConaughey/Instagram
Matthew McConaughey Wears Bunny Ears and Plays the Bongos in Funny Throwback Easter Photo
Maralee Nichols Cuddles Up to Son Theo on the Beach and at Home as the Two Celebrate Easter;
Maralee Nichols Calls Son with Tristan Thompson the 'Biggest Blessing' as They Celebrate Easter
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Christina Hall and All Three Kids Enjoy Playing with Baby Chicks and Goats on Easter in Tennessee
Christina Hall Clarifies She Never 'Stole' Her Kids as They Celebrate Easter in Tennessee
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations — See How the Famous Family Spent the Day!
Tarek and Heather El Moussa baby
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Easter with Baby Boy: 'Missing Our Other Bunny Babies'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Four — See the Cute Photos!
kelly osbourne easter
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Kate Middleton Surprises with a Bold Nail Polish Shade for Easter Outing with the Royal Family
https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis' Blended Family Celebrates Easter with Backyard Easter Egg Hunt: 'In It to Win It'
04/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso head to brunch on Easter Sunday in New York City. The 52 year old actor and his wife hit up the perennial favorite Bubby's in Tribeca. Matt was dressed casually in a long black coat with black jeans, Adidas trainers and a large Chanel handbag. Luciana wore a long grey coat with plaid trousers and trainers. VIDEO AVAILABLE sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Celebrate Easter Over Brunch in New York City
Mariah Carey Celebrates Easter
Mariah Carey and Her Kids Celebrate Easter with a Real Bunny and a 'Huge Side of Gratitude'