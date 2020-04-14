Pink Makes Homemade Soup to Donate: 'My Absolute Pleasure to Cook for You'

Pink is showing off a new talent and using it for good.

The singer posted a photo of her homemade soup to Instagram Tuesday, noting that she would be donating the batch to those in need.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It is my absolute pleasure to cook for you,” Pink, 40, wrote in the caption alongside the photo. “Find your local church, find your local shelter, reach out to them, get some friends together, and cook some soup. Feed some folks. Best soup I ever made.”

She added that the soup labels had a typo — “I wrote 3/20 Because I lost a month somehow. Whoops” — and finished the post with the hashtag, “#feelsgoodtodogood.”

RELATED: Pink Opens Up About Coronavirus Battle, Calls It the ‘Scariest Thing I’ve Ever Been Through’

Pink recently revealed that she and her son Jameson both contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote in an April 3 Instagram post. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

In the same post, the star announced that she was donating $500,00 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother “who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.”

Pink donated an additional $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she wrote. “You are our heroes!”

Pink reflected on battling the virus, which has infected nearly 2 million people worldwide, during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday.

RELATED: How Sandra Bullock, the McConaugheys and More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life,” she told DeGeneres through tears. “It really is just a rollercoaster.”

“We are doing all right, we are doing okay this week,” Pink later added. “I don’t even know what day it is but this is a better week than the last.”

During an Instagram Live chat last week with her friend and author, Jen Pastiloff, Pink said that while she and Jameson both got sick, her husband, Carey Hart, and their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, have been healthy.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.