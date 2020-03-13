Pink Deals With Her Coronavirus-Related Stress by Making Homemade Ravioli — Watch

Image zoom Pink Instagram

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe, many Americans are turning for comfort where they can — including Pink.

The pop singer, 40, posted a short video on Instagram yesterday that shows her furiously kneading an enormous ball of dough on the kitchen counter while nervously laughing and muttering under her breath, “I’m stressed out…it’s all bad news…so I’m making ravioli.” A corked bottle of red wine and a glass-half-full of the drink can also be seen in the frame.

We totally understand coping with stress by making a full plate of pasta from scratch. Plus, what better or more delicious way is there to combat boredom than channeling your energy into cooking?

Pink captioned her video, “We’re gonna be okay though. Probably. I’m sure.” She then added “Washyourdisgustinghands” — a nod to the CDC’s suggestion that we maintain basic forms of hygiene to combat the spread of the virus, like careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing, and staying home at signs of illness.

So far, the video has nearly 2 million views and more than 3,000 comments. “This is quality content 😂” wrote actor Jonathan Sadowski. Best-selling author and yoga teacher Jennifer Pastiloff commented, “I love you, sister.” Others encouraged Pink’s new pastime, writing, “Take it out on the dough!!!!” and “You can cook too?! There ought to be a limit on how many things a person can rock at 🤘😂.”

The first cases of coronavirus began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare it a pandemic. So far it has claimed the lives of more than 4,900 people and sickened 130,500 others as of Thursday morning, March 12, according to the New York Times.

As a result, governments and organizations around the world have jumped to initiate contingency plans in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some cities have even begun to prohibit large gatherings, and major disruptions have occurred on a global scale.

In the celebrity space, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor, 63, confirmed the positive results on his Instagram Wednesday. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”