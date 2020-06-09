Pineapple Pepsi Is Now Available in the U.S. After Gaining Popularity in Japan

Pepsi is known for introducing exciting flavors, and the latest one sounds like the ultimate summer drink.

Pepsi with a splash of pineapple juice was recently spotted at Walmart according to the Instagram account @CandyHunting. A pineapple-flavored Pepsi was first released in Japan in 2019 to major success, although it's unclear whether it's the same recipe.

A little over a year ago, Pepsi introduced a few other fruity flavors to their lineup including lime, berry, and mango — all of which are described to be the Pepsi you know and love with just a dash of fruit juice. Pineapple seems to be the perfect addition to the lineup.

Pineapple Pepsi is available now at Walmart, and a representative for PepsiCo. confirmed to PEOPLE that it will be replacing the lime flavor, so you may want to pick up a few cases before that one is gone for good.

Pepsi hasn't just been experimenting with fruity flavors — the brand is also taking a stab at coffee.

Pepsi Café, announced in December, blends the taste of rich coffee with that of its signature cola to create two flavors, Original and Vanilla.