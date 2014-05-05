If you don't have a cavernous rec room (sans breakables!) or a decent-sized backyard, a piñata isn't always the most practical choice for Cinco de Mayo.

But piñata desserts — cookies, cakes, cupcakes and even ice cream cones that spill out miniature candies when you break them open — are always a sweet idea. Here are 12 to make for the holiday. ¡Olé!

Elegant candy-stuffed meringues are also perfect for a bridal shower or birthday party.

Treat your favorite LEGO lover to a sweet replica of the toy bricks — with an even sweeter surprise inside!

Up the ante to piñata cupcakes — they hold way more candy inside than a cookie.

Add a chocolate dome to mini muffins, cupcakes or even brownies to make room for a pile of hidden candy.

Make these ombre piñata cookies in any color depending on the occasion!

The mother of all piñata desserts: cake! Just think how much candy you can pack inside of this recipe.

Fondant is used for the top layer of these cookies, which blogger Detty calls a riff on a Hungarian recipe for ishler cookies.

Miniature Le Creuset Dutch ovens are darling vessels for piñata cupcakes or brownies. Chocolate domes made in silicon molds hold the candy.

This cheerful cake would be a hit at any summer party!

Now a classic, donkey cookies in rainbow stripes are what started the piñata cookie trend.

These sombrero cookies, easily made in mini muffin trays. look way more complicated than they are.

Fill cones with your favorite candy, then top with a meringue cookie. Time-saving tip: Buy meringues at the grocery store and you can whip these up without ever turning on the oven!