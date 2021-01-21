The new line includes five new Oreo-packed products

Pillsbury Unveils New Funfetti Oreo Line with Pancake Mix and More

Pillsbury's Funfetti baking mixes are about to get a whole lot sweeter.

The baking brand just unveiled a new lineup that combines classic Funfetti cake with Oreo cookies. The collaboration features a pre-made frosting and four mixes jam-packed with the beloved cookies and creme pieces.

"Funfetti fans have been adding Oreo cookies to their baked creations for years, and we're thrilled that we can celebrate those baking mashups with this new portfolio of products," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operation Officer of Hometown Food Company in a press release.

Aside from classic vanilla and chocolate cake mixes, the lineup also includes a brownie mix and a buttermilk pancake and waffle mix.

Image zoom Credit: Pillsbury Baking

The Funfetti-Oreo mashup mixes hit shelves nationwide beginning in February and will cost between $1.30-$4 depending on the product.

Oreo has already had a crazy 2021 even though we're less than a month in. The company launched two permanent gluten-free offerings—regular Oreos and Double Stuf—in the U.S. on Jan. 18.