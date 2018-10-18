Christmas Cheer! Pillsbury Just Released Elf-Themed Sugar Cookies Featuring Buddy Himself

It’s time to spread some holiday cheer!

With a little over two months left until Christmas, Pillsbury has released new ready-to-bake sugar cookies inspired by Elf— the 2003 film that follows one of Santa’s elves who learns he’s actually a human and goes to meet his biological father in New York City.

Being that Elf’s main character Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) was obsessed with all things sugar, it’s only fitting that the cookies feature a design of his green and yellow elf hat.

The cookies, which commemorate the 15th anniversary of the film, can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and Safeway.

Unfortunately, the adorable dessert is the only revival of Elf fans will get.

When asked if there would ever be an Elf 2 during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in 2013, Ferrell, 51, responded with a firm, “Absolutely not.”

When pressed again, Ferrell said, “It would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back into the Elf tights.”

Ferrell also opened up about the film on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight, also in 2013. “I remember running around in New York in that outfit literally thinking this is the end. This is the end of my career,” Ferrell joked.

“I just knew it was a big role of the dice. I loved this concept of a human raised at the North Pole who thinks he’s an elf and finds out he isn’t, but I had just come off Old School this R rated crazy man’s comedy and now I’m doing this family Christmas movie,” Ferrell laughed.

“I knew it was either going to really work or really fail,” Ferrell added.

Following it’s release, Elf, which also stars Zooey Deschanel and Peter Dinklage, was nominated for a Kid’s Choice Award, and MTV Movie + TV Award and a Teen Choice Awards.

The movie scored an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award in 2004.