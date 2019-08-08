Is That You, Fall? Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls Are Back in Stores

Image zoom Pillsbury

Ready or not, pumpkin spice season is on it’s way — and it’s coming up faster than you may think.

A variety of pumpkin-flavored goodies are already starting to hit grocery store shelves — from Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats to Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte creamer — despite September, never mind October, still being weeks away.

Now, another sweet treat inspired by the iconic fall fruit has been spotted at the supermarket: Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Rolls.

A pumpkin spice-flavored cinnamon roll topped with pumpkin spice-infused icing, Pillsbury’s Pumpkin Spice Rolls have been popping up in stores for several years now, a tasty indication of the beginning of fall. The limited edition rolls come filled with Cinnabon cinnamon, and are tinted a light orange color to really drive home the theme. A can of five will cost you between $3 and $5, depending on your local retailer.

RELATED: Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Here to Get Your Taste Buds Ready for Fall

Here at PEOPLE, we’re big fans of Pillsbury’s rolls — in fact, their Sweet Hawaiian Grands won the 2019 PEOPLE Food Award for best new biscuit. Fluffy, flaky and buttery with just the right amount of pineapple sweetness, one tester called them the “biscuit of my dreams!”

RELATED VIDEO: Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice! Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Early

Last year, Pillsbury marked the beginning of winter with the return of their fan-favorite Hot Cocoa Rolls — a twist on their original warm and gooey cinnamon rolls but with a hot cocoa filling and marshmallow icing.

Want more pumpkin spice and everything nice? Check out our list of the best pumpkin spice-flavored foods on the market.