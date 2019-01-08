While the holidays have come and gone, Pillsbury is starting the year with a sweet surprise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After surveying followers with a Facebook poll to determine the next product to hit shelves, fans voted for an adventurous and delicious choice.

The winning option, Ready-to-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake cookies, full of strawberry chunks. You can expect the new flavor to encompass all the yummy features of a creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust crossed with their signature sugar cookie recipe.

Rather than come in the typical pack of 24, the limited edition flavor contains 12 cookies that are twice the size.

You can buy two packages of the cheesecake sugar cookies for $5 at your local Walmart, Target and Kroger stores, a Pillsbury representative confirmed to Best Products.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make Blueberry Pancake Bundt Cake

This is not the first time Pillsbury has announced a fan-favorite in the new in the “grand” size. In November, they announced the return of the Hot Cocoa Rolls — a twist on their original warm and gooey cinnamon rolls but with a hot cocoa filling and marshmallow icing.

RELATED: Your Comprehensive Guide to All the Holiday Snacks on Shelves This Year

While many celebrities like Kim and Khloé Kardashian are vowing to stick to salads after all the holiday eating, Kylie Jenner has a great recipe if you have an early morning sweet tooth.

In 2017, the reality star outlined how she makes her “really simple but really good” cinnamon roll waffles by preparing them in a waffle iron. Simple stick one roll in the center of the waffle maker and cook it for 3 to 4 minutes.