Is Pickle Girl the New Corn Kid? See Her Cute Video

A three-year-old shows her enthusiasm for the snack in a new Recess Therapy interview

By
Published on January 6, 2023 12:35 PM

First came the corn, now comes … the pickle?

An adorable three-year-old is threatening to unseat Corn Kid from his viral throne thanks to a new video from Recess Therapy.

In the spot, a blond-haired cutie shares her admiration for the snack, as she answers questions from host Julian Shapiro-Barnum.

"Do you think most three-year-olds like pickles?" Shapiro-Barnum asks the wide-eyed kid, who is not named in the video.

"Yeah!" she answers in a half-scream, "because they're really sour!"

The toddler then enthusiastically takes a bite of a pickle and rolls her eyes at the seemingly intense flavor.

When the host asks her about other foods she likes, she has a ready answer, too, sharing that she likes broccoli and corn, at which point a picture pops up of Tariq, aka the Corn Kid.

A clip from the video, posted on Instagram on Thursday, had garnered more than 177,000 views by Friday morning.

Pickle Girl
Recess Therapy/instagram

In September, Recess Therapy posted an interview with the seven-year-old named Tariq that went on to launch the boy into the viral stratosphere.

Tariq Day corn ambassador South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem/Twitter

The video started with Tariq saying, "For me, I really like corn," as he clutched his own grilled corn on a stick. "Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good. "But when I tried it with butter, everything changed! I love corn."

When music group The Gregory Brothers, also known as Schmoyoho on Youtube and TikTok, turned the interview snippets into a catchy remix, Tariq took off, earning accolades and recognition on the Internet — and in real life.

Tariq was named as South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador," and celebrities including Martha Stewart and Barbara Corcoran joined in on what became a viral trend of posting their own videos with the song.

Kevin Bacon played an acoustic version of the remix, and used an ear of corn to strum along to the catchy beat.

