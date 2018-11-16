Pucker Up! Pickle-Flavored Cotton Candy Is a Real Thing — and Many Are Excited About the Confection

Robyn Merrett
November 16, 2018 12:30 AM

Pickle-flavored cotton candy is a real thing!

For less than $5, pickle lovers now can enjoy the savory taste in a cloud-like form.

The pickle-flavored cotton candy is sold exclusively at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop and comes in a pint-size container.

“If you Relish all things Pickle, then this is a really big Dill!” Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop says in the candy’s description box. “Our Dilly Pickle Cotton Candy has been spun fresh in handcrafted small batches.”

The new flavor came just in time as National Pickle Day was on Nov. 14.

Pickle-lovers flocked to Twitter to rave over the newest creation.

“Pickle Cotton Candy? Eh, I’ll eat it,” one fan wrote.

“I wouldn’t me [sic] mad if someone bought me this as a Christmas present!” a different pickle lover said.

“I need this now lol,” another elated user expressed.

However, some were reluctant to try the new flavor, but still admitted they’d be open to the experience.

“I just saw pickle flavored cotton candy. SOUNDS NASTY ASF… imma try it tho,” one user wrote.

