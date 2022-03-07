National Pi Day is March 14 and bakeries and restaurants across the country are celebrating by offering a slew of deals

Pi Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Check Before You Order Pie or Pizza

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

March 14 is National Pi Day, the annual holiday that honors pi (π), the mathematical constant that counts 3.14 as its first significant digits.

The special occasion was first commemorated back in 1988, when physicist Larry Shaw organized the holiday in San Francisco to honor the infinite, irrational number that has been utilized in mathematics and science for thousands of years.

Celebrations typically involves things like pi recitation competitions or and mini-Einstein look-alike contests. But for those of less interested in mathematics, Pi Day has become a day to indulge in pies of all types (sweet, savory, or pizza).

Of course, bakeries and restaurants across the country have learned to capitalize on that over the years, offering a number of deals, discounts, and freebies for hungry customers.

Here's a list of notable offerings for Pi Day 2022:

PIES

Bakers Square: If you miss Pi Day on Monday, you're in luck. Every Wednesday, Bakers Square customers who purchase an adult entree and a drink will get a free slice of pie.

Boston Market: Get a free chicken potpie with any pot pie and drink order when you use the Boston Market app.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: On March 14, Cheddar's chicken pot pie will be buy one, get one.

Goldbelly: The service, which delivers food from eateries across the country, has an annual Pi Day promotion, offering up to 30% off select pie orders now through March 14. From zesty Key Lime Pie directly from the Florida Keys to Michigan Cherry Pie with fresh Montmorency cherries, and even ooey-gooey Texas Trash Pie, the possibilities with Goldbelly are endless.

Grand Traverse Pie Company: Any purchase will get you a free slice of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie (which features apples, blueberries, and cherries).

Marie Callender's Restaurant and Bakery: Get a free slice of pie at select locations with the purchase of any adult meal.

Whole Foods Market: While supplies last, customers can take $3.14 off any large pie from the bakery

PIZZAS

7-Eleven: On March 14, get a large pizza — pepperoni, extreme meat, or tripe cheese — for just $3.14 (Must sign up for the convenience store's 7Rewards program or download the 7-Eleven app, and limit two per customer). 7-Eleven will also donate a meal to Feeding America for every Pi Day pizza purchase.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Half off any large pizza when ordering on BJ's website or mobile app.

Blaze Pizza: Get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 when signing up for Blaze Pizza rewards on their app.

MOD Pizza: In a promotion with DoorDash, spend $3.14 on March 14 through the DoorDash app and get a free infinite topping pizza.

Papa John's: Purchase one large pizza at regular price, get a second for just $3.14.

Papa Murphy's: Use the code PIDAY on March 14 to get 3.14% off any order over $20.

Patxi's Pizza: On March 14, but any pizza at retail price and get a 7-inch personal cheese pizza for $3.14. Use code PIDAY314.

Pieology Pizzeria: Pi Life rewards members can get $3.14 off a purchase of $10 or more in-store on March 14.

Sbarro: Get a free NY XL slice with the purchase of any beverage (Must join the pizza chain's Slice Society rewards program to receive the offer).

Slice: New customers of the pizza delivery app can receive $5 off any purchase over $25 on March 14 using the code PIDAY2022.