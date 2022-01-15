In Honor of National Bagel Day, 13 Photos of Celebrities Eating Bagels

These photos of celebrities enjoying bagels are everything

By Andrea Wurzburger January 15, 2022 09:00 AM

Dakota Johnson

Credit: Splash

Land of the free, home of the bagel. Dakota Johnson stepped out for a bagel and large coffee while wearing American flag sunnies in 2015. 

Larry King

Credit: Larry Marano/Getty

The late CNN host was such a big bagel fan that he became a shareholder in The Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Co. 

He said of his loves for bagels, "I said to myself, someday if I could have a beautiful, tall wife and my own bagel shop, life would be complete." We guess you could call him the Bagel King. 

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Credit: Sean Gallup - Pool/Getty

Even a royal needs to take a [bagel] bite outta life. 

The Naked Cowboy

Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Doughn't mind him: The New York City Times Square Naked Cowboy enjoys his bagels in the buff.

Bethenny Frankel

Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Twitter

The best Housewives franchise? Debatable. The best bagel? Factually found in New York. Just ask Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel

Kelly Rutherford

Credit: Curtis Means/Shutterstock

Some stars, like Kelly Rutherford, like to keep things plain and simple. 

Brooklyn Beckham

Credit: Splash

Even though he's dressed in camo, Brooklyn Beckham wants his rainbow bagel to stand out! 

Matt Smith

Credit: Splash

This photo of The Crown actor Matt Smith chowing down is everything (bagel).

Emmy Rossum

Credit: Emmy Rossum/Instagram

Rossum took a moment to stop and smell the bagels, writing on Instagram, "Sometimes I miss gluten so much I just need to SMELL it. #allergic #glutenfree." 

Michael Bublé

Credit: michael buble/instagram

Michael Bublé's look of love has us wondering if he calls them bae-gels. 

Oprah Winfrey

Credit: Oprah Winfrey/Instagram

Some like it hot! Oprah likes to add a little bit of spice to her breakfast food. Here she is enjoying a jalapeño cheese bagel "hot out of the oven" in Dec. 2016. 

Naomi Watts

Credit: Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Watts has her breakfast game on lox

Adam Sandler

Sandler stopped by St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal in 2018 and made sure it was fun for the hole family, posing with his wife Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny. 

By Andrea Wurzburger