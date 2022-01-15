In Honor of National Bagel Day, 13 Photos of Celebrities Eating Bagels
These photos of celebrities enjoying bagels are everything
Dakota Johnson
Land of the free, home of the bagel. Dakota Johnson stepped out for a bagel and large coffee while wearing American flag sunnies in 2015.
Larry King
The late CNN host was such a big bagel fan that he became a shareholder in The Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Co.
He said of his loves for bagels, "I said to myself, someday if I could have a beautiful, tall wife and my own bagel shop, life would be complete." We guess you could call him the Bagel King.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Even a royal needs to take a [bagel] bite outta life.
The Naked Cowboy
Doughn't mind him: The New York City Times Square Naked Cowboy enjoys his bagels in the buff.
Bethenny Frankel
The best Housewives franchise? Debatable. The best bagel? Factually found in New York. Just ask Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel.
Kelly Rutherford
Some stars, like Kelly Rutherford, like to keep things plain and simple.
Brooklyn Beckham
Even though he's dressed in camo, Brooklyn Beckham wants his rainbow bagel to stand out!
Matt Smith
This photo of The Crown actor Matt Smith chowing down is everything (bagel).
Emmy Rossum
Rossum took a moment to stop and smell the bagels, writing on Instagram, "Sometimes I miss gluten so much I just need to SMELL it. #allergic #glutenfree."
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé's look of love has us wondering if he calls them bae-gels.
Oprah Winfrey
Some like it hot! Oprah likes to add a little bit of spice to her breakfast food. Here she is enjoying a jalapeño cheese bagel "hot out of the oven" in Dec. 2016.
Naomi Watts
Watts has her breakfast game on lox.
Adam Sandler
Sandler stopped by St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal in 2018 and made sure it was fun for the hole family, posing with his wife Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny.