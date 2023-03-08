15 Stunning Photos from the Wedding of Erica Vazquez-Bacardi

The daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi married Joey Depriest-Capparelli on March 4 in an epic wedding at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World

By Kate Hogan
and Emily Strohm
Published on March 8, 2023 12:40 PM
01 of 15

The Newlyweds

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

Cheers! Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, the daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, married fiancé Joey Depriest-Capparelli on March 4 in a one-of-a-kind wedding at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World.

02 of 15

Flower Power

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Alex Paul Photography

Flowers most definitely made the event unique, with 20 florists from Flowers by Semia creating what they called "forests" for the ceremony and reception.

03 of 15

Enchanted Garden

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

A set of iron gates led the way from the ceremony to the cocktail reception, with vines and soft flowers connecting the two spaces.

04 of 15

Table Toppers

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

"The flowers were intended to take your breath away," wedding planner David Tutera told PEOPLE. "The dining tables [were] beyond magical."

05 of 15

Center of Attention

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Alex Paul Photography

One of the many focal points of the reception space was an X-shaped dining table. Tutera finished each place with custom amethyst candles.

06 of 15

Walk This Way

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding-002

"My vision was to create and bring to life something that has never been seen before," Tutera added of his whimsical design.

07 of 15

Have a Seat

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Alex Paul Photography

The garden theme even continued into the chairs, all velvet and tinted in shades of moss green. Tutera added wall-to-wall carpet to the hotel's grand ballroom to give it "the color tones of the forest ground," he said.

08 of 15

Dinner Is Served

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Alex Paul Photography

At the reception, 300 guests enjoyed two styles of dinner service including a traditional plated appetizer and a variety of entrée stations that included a pepper crusted beef tenderloin, plus fish and poultry options, all paired with a variety of sides and bread selections.

09 of 15

Divine Dance Floor

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

In another never-before-seen touch, Tutera commissioned a dance floor that looked "like you are dancing on water in the middle of the forest," he shared.

10 of 15

In the Spotlight

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

In addition to the trees framing the dance floor, the area was covered by dripping wisteria that featured whimsical lighting.

11 of 15

Party On

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

As the night went on, Mirrored Dance Performers from DSquared Productions hit the dance floor for a performance followed by a flash mob.

12 of 15

Tall Tale

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

The performance also featured DSquared Productions dancers on stilts, who were covered in leaves to match the forest feel. Two flanked the bride's mom, the evening's host, during her toast to the newlyweds.

13 of 15

Purple Reign

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Alex Paul Photography

Two layered tablecloths brought the forest theme to the tables: a lavender silk underlay with a sheer white overlay.

14 of 15

Take the Cake

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber, a James Beard Award nominee, crafted the sage-colored, seven-tier wedding cake, which had flowers painted by hand cascading down from the top tier in a combination of lilac, ivory and blush tones.

The inside flavors were vanilla cake with vanilla filling, salted caramel gelato and D'ussé caramel sauce, and chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling, chocolate ganache and Bacardi 8 rum crème anglaise, melding the couple's picks with the family brands.

15 of 15

Matters of the Heart

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
David Tutera with Hilda Bacardi and Joey Toth. Alex Paul Photography

Tutera — pictured with Hilda M. Bacardi and his husband and business partner Joey Toth — walked the mother of the bride down the aisle and even officiated the wedding.

"It is an honor and a sweet and special experience to be part of," Tutera shared. "We do get very close to our clients; Joey and myself love to know them, enjoy their company and get into their hearts."

Related Articles
Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Rum Heiress Hilda Bacardi's Daughter Erica Marries in Epic Wedding at Walt Disney World: See All the Photos!
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, the daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, married her fiancé Joey Depriest-Capparelli at the Four seasons, Orlando fl Thursday, March 4, 2023.
All the Details on Erica Bacardi's 7-Tier Wedding Cake — Made with Rum!
Image
When Heiresses Wed: A Look at Some of the Most Incredible Weddings Ever
Sophie Simmons and James Henderson Wedding
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding
See All of the Photos from Sheryl Sandberg's Dreamy Weekend Wedding to Tom Bernthal
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding 49-28102022
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022 CR: Manolo Doreste
See All the Exclusive Photos from Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical and Romantic Wedding
Jo and Taran de La Rosa Wedding
Inside 'RHOC' Alum Jo De La Rosa's 'Enchanted Forest' Wedding to Composer Taran Gray: 'Pure Magic!'
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding
Taylor Swift instagram
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes