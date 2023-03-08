15 Stunning Photos from the Wedding of Erica Vazquez-Bacardi

01 of 15 The Newlyweds Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding Cheers! Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, the daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, married fiancé Joey Depriest-Capparelli on March 4 in a one-of-a-kind wedding at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World.

02 of 15 Flower Power Alex Paul Photography Flowers most definitely made the event unique, with 20 florists from Flowers by Semia creating what they called "forests" for the ceremony and reception.

03 of 15 Enchanted Garden Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding A set of iron gates led the way from the ceremony to the cocktail reception, with vines and soft flowers connecting the two spaces.

04 of 15 Table Toppers Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding "The flowers were intended to take your breath away," wedding planner David Tutera told PEOPLE. "The dining tables [were] beyond magical."

05 of 15 Center of Attention Alex Paul Photography One of the many focal points of the reception space was an X-shaped dining table. Tutera finished each place with custom amethyst candles.

06 of 15 Walk This Way "My vision was to create and bring to life something that has never been seen before," Tutera added of his whimsical design.

07 of 15 Have a Seat Alex Paul Photography The garden theme even continued into the chairs, all velvet and tinted in shades of moss green. Tutera added wall-to-wall carpet to the hotel's grand ballroom to give it "the color tones of the forest ground," he said.

08 of 15 Dinner Is Served Alex Paul Photography At the reception, 300 guests enjoyed two styles of dinner service including a traditional plated appetizer and a variety of entrée stations that included a pepper crusted beef tenderloin, plus fish and poultry options, all paired with a variety of sides and bread selections.

09 of 15 Divine Dance Floor Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding In another never-before-seen touch, Tutera commissioned a dance floor that looked "like you are dancing on water in the middle of the forest," he shared.

10 of 15 In the Spotlight Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding In addition to the trees framing the dance floor, the area was covered by dripping wisteria that featured whimsical lighting.

11 of 15 Party On Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding As the night went on, Mirrored Dance Performers from DSquared Productions hit the dance floor for a performance followed by a flash mob.

12 of 15 Tall Tale Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding The performance also featured DSquared Productions dancers on stilts, who were covered in leaves to match the forest feel. Two flanked the bride's mom, the evening's host, during her toast to the newlyweds.

13 of 15 Purple Reign Alex Paul Photography Two layered tablecloths brought the forest theme to the tables: a lavender silk underlay with a sheer white overlay.

14 of 15 Take the Cake Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber, a James Beard Award nominee, crafted the sage-colored, seven-tier wedding cake, which had flowers painted by hand cascading down from the top tier in a combination of lilac, ivory and blush tones. The inside flavors were vanilla cake with vanilla filling, salted caramel gelato and D'ussé caramel sauce, and chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling, chocolate ganache and Bacardi 8 rum crème anglaise, melding the couple's picks with the family brands.