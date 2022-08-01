Pharrell Williams Shares His Miami Restaurant's Grilled Swordfish Kebabs Recipe
These grilled fish skewers with a fiery Yemenite herb sauce come from Strawberry Moon, Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Mediterranean restaurant in Miami's Goodtime Hotel
You can't help but feel happy at Pharrell Williams and restaurateur David Grutman's Strawberry Moon, a pastel-hued island oasis in Miami's Goodtime Hotel. Soak in the cool South Beach vibes while feasting on Mediterranean mezzes, pizzas and kebabs—like these grilled fish skewers with a fiery Yemenite herb sauce.
If you're on a foodie tour of the city, Williams and Grutman also own Swan restaurant in Miami's Design District!
Ingredients
- 4 green cardamom pods
- 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
- 2 teaspoons coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 6 garlic cloves, smashed
- 4 serrano chiles, seeded and sliced
- 3 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 cups chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 ½ cups chopped fresh cilantro leaves and stems
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 lbs.s swordfish, skinned and cut into 1½-in. pieces
- Flaky sea salt, for serving
Directions
- Step 1Soak 8 bamboo skewers in cold water, 30 minutes. Preheat a grill or grill pan to high (450° to 500°).
- Step 2Remove cardamom seeds from pods; discard pods. Toast cardamom seeds, peppercorns, coriander and cumin in a small dry skillet over medium heat, shaking skillet often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar and pestle; pulverize into a coarse powder, about 1 minute. Add garlic, chiles and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Pound together until a paste forms, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Step 3Transfer chile paste to a food processor; add parsley, cilantro, olive oil and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Process until mixture is combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside until ready to serve.
- Step 4Sprinkle swordfish pieces with remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Thread 3 to 4 pieces onto each skewer, leaving a slight gap between them. Transfer kebabs to hot oiled grill grates; grill until lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes per side. (If fish is sticking, cook 1 to 2 more minutes. It should release easily once fully cooked.) Transfer kebabs to a platter. Drizzle with olive oil and a pinch of flaky salt; serve with zhug sauce.