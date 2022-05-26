Pharrell Williams Shares His Miami Restaurant's Grilled Swordfish Kebabs Recipe
These grilled fish skewers with a fiery Yemenite herb sauce come from Strawberry Moon, Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Mediterranean restaurant in Miami's Goodtime Hotel
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey; getty
Recipe Summary
You can't help but feel happy at Pharrell Williams and restaurateur David Grutman's Strawberry Moon, a pastel-hued island oasis in Miami's Goodtime Hotel. Soak in the cool South Beach vibes while feasting on Mediterranean mezzes, pizzas and kebabs—like these grilled fish skewers with a fiery Yemenite herb sauce.
If you're on a foodie tour of the city, Williams and Grutman also own Swan restaurant in Miami's Design District!
Credit: courtesy strawberry moon
Ingredients
Directions
`
- P!nk! Roy! Luke! Andrew! Go Inside the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival and Culinary Stage
- Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged: Source
- Rock Drummer Ralph Rolle's Baking Project Finally Hits Stores: 'Passion Has No Expiration Date'
- Girl Scouts Awards Uvalde Victim Rare 'Bronze Cross' for Her Bravery: 'Her Heroism Hasn't Gone Unnoticed'