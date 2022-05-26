Pharrell Williams Shares His Miami Restaurant's Grilled Swordfish Kebabs Recipe

These grilled fish skewers with a fiery Yemenite herb sauce come from Strawberry Moon, Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Mediterranean restaurant in Miami's Goodtime Hotel

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey; getty

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

You can't help but feel happy at Pharrell Williams and restaurateur David Grutman's Strawberry Moon, a pastel-hued island oasis in Miami's Goodtime Hotel. Soak in the cool South Beach vibes while feasting on Mediterranean mezzes, pizzas and kebabs—like these grilled fish skewers with a fiery Yemenite herb sauce.

If you're on a foodie tour of the city, Williams and Grutman also own Swan restaurant in Miami's Design District!

Credit: courtesy strawberry moon

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak 8 bamboo skewers in cold water, 30 minutes. Preheat a grill or grill pan to high (450° to 500°).

    Advertisement

  • Remove cardamom seeds from pods; discard pods. Toast cardamom seeds, peppercorns, coriander and cumin in a small dry skillet over medium heat, shaking skillet often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar and pestle; pulverize into a coarse powder, about 1 minute. Add garlic, chiles and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Pound together until a paste forms, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Transfer chile paste to a food processor; add parsley, cilantro, olive oil and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Process until mixture is combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside until ready to serve.

  • Sprinkle swordfish pieces with remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Thread 3 to 4 pieces onto each skewer, leaving a slight gap between them. Transfer kebabs to hot oiled grill grates; grill until lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes per side. (If fish is sticking, cook 1 to 2 more minutes. It should release easily once fully cooked.) Transfer kebabs to a platter. Drizzle with olive oil and a pinch of flaky salt; serve with zhug sauce.

`
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com 05/31/2022