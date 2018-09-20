Today Is Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang's, Which Is Exactly Like It Sounds

Consider tonight’s dinner plans handled.

For its third-annual Free Sushi Day on Thursday, Sept. 20, P.F. Chang’s is offering a no-strings-attached deal. Any customer can receive a totally free eight-piece California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll, no other purchase necessary (although we highly recommend the lettuce wraps as an accompaniment.)

“Free Sushi Day is one of many ways we thank guests and introduce them to something new and delicious that’s great for lunch, happy hour or dinner,” the restaurant’s chief marketing officer Dwayne Chambers said in a press release. “Last year P.F. Chang’s served nearly 93,000 sushi rolls across the country on Free Sushi Day – this year we hope to surpass 100,000.”

If you’re not in a sushi mood, P.F. Chang’s is not the only chain that’s offering a solid deal on food today. Wendy’s is continuing their National Cheeseburger Day deal through September, which allows you to get a free cheeseburger each day this month, and if you haven’t already redeemed your free Chick-fil-A nuggets through their app, that offer stands until September 30th.