PEZ Debunks Viral TikTok Hack for Loading Its Candy Into Dispenser

The candy company is teaching customers the "proper way" to load its dispenser

By Naledi Ushe
July 29, 2021 08:51 PM
Advertisement
Credit: tiktok

PEZ Candy is setting the record straight on how to load their dispensers.

A video went viral on Wednesday from a TikTok user who shared a "hack" for the fastest way to enjoy the candy.

In two examples, the TikTok user loaded a package of PEZ candy into the bottom of the dispenser, and when they pushed down, the wrapper came off and perfectly filled the container.

However, many users pointed out that the plastic bottom inside a PEZ dispenser wouldn't make the process as seamless as the video made it out to be.

@@sonn1c

RELATED: Pucker Up! Warheads Sour Spiked Seltzer Is the Nostalgic Drink of Summer

On Thursday, the candy brand debunked the viral video by posting its own video on TikTok to demonstrate the "proper way" to load the dispensers.

In the video, someone is shown taking the candy out of its package while firmly holding the stack together using thumb and index finger. Once they had a steady grip, they pulled out the loading area, slid the candy through and pinched the sides of the plastic to ensure the candy wouldn't fall out on the other side.

"Myth Busters: you can't load a wrapped #PEZ candy roll from the bottom. Check out the proper way," the candy company captioned the video. 

RELATED: Frozen Honey Is the Easiest (and Sweetest) Food Trend on TikTok

"Bonus if you get all 12 tablets in the first try ," PEZ added.

One viewer commented, "I was today years old.....😮" to which the company responded, "Should've been taught in school."

Another person wrote, "That's some serious skills!"

"It's part of the hiring process 😂," PEZ jokingly responded.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com