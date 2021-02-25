N.Y.C. Steakhouse Brings in Celebrity Wax Figures to Maintain Social Distancing for Indoor Dining

Some of the wax A-listers customers can now dine with are Jon Hamm, Audrey Hepburn and Jimmy Fallon

You may see some famous faces at Peter Luger Steak House!

Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 25, the popular New York City eatery will be hosting some A-listers thanks to Madame Tussauds New York.

The restaurant — located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn — teamed up with the wax museum to provide guests with a star-studded dining experience as the city increases indoor occupancy from 25 to 35 percent amid COVID-19.

Image zoom Credit: Peter Luger Steakhouse

"The restaurant industry is vital to New York City's economy, and it's been particularly hard hit this past year," said Daniel Turtel, Vice President of Peter Luger. "We're excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35 percent, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York."

Image zoom Credit: Peter Luger Steakhouse

Among some of the wax A-listers that customers will be able to dine with are Jon Hamm, Audrey Hepburn and Jimmy Fallon.

"Diners are invited to toast with Jon Hamm at the bar, enjoy a moment of elegance with Audrey Hepburn, or share a laugh with Jimmy Fallon," a press release reads. "Al Roker is also waiting to direct diners to the second floor."

Image zoom Credit: Peter Luger Steakhouse

The iconic wax figures will remain at Peter Luger Steak House through Monday, March 1. After that, guests can go visit them on the red carpet at Madame Tussauds New York, which has reopened it's doors to guests with new safety and cleaning protocols.

To entice visitors, the museum is offering a specially-priced $29.99 ticket for "locals," which limits eligibility to residents of New York's five boroughs, New Jersey, and Connecticut's Fairfield and New Haven counties.