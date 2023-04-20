Pete Davidson Becomes 'Toned Down' Version of Himself, Peter Davidson, in Taco Bell Commercial 

The Saturday Night Live star hosts a fake morning show in the playful ad

Published on April 20, 2023 05:53 PM

Known for his night owl days on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson is now embracing early mornings — and tasty breakfasts.

On Thursday, Taco Bell unveiled a new commercial with Davidson in which he plays a "toned down version" of himself named Peter Davidson, all while promoting the new California breakfast crunchwrap.

"Good morning! I'm Peter Davidson, not Pete, because before 11 a.m. I like to keep it toned down and simple — just like Taco Bell breakfast with fluffy eggs, sausage, melted cheese and a crispy hash brown and a grilled tortilla," he starts out the clip. "Nothing too wild, just like me, Peter Davidson."

In the ad, Davidson is wearing glasses and a gray suit as the words "Breakfast with Peter" appear behind him on what's meant to be a fake morning show set.

Taco Bell- Peter Davidson - Breakfast with Peter
Courtesy of Taco Bell

However, the camera soon pans out to show that the television set is a facade — "Peter" is actually inside a Taco Bell joint.

"Isn't that right, co-host Rhonda?" he says to an employee behind the restaurant counter.

"Co-host?" she responds.

"You're on Breakfast with Peter. You're my co-host," he clarifies. Rhonda looks even more confused. "Are we on TV right now?" she asks.

"I don't know," he responds, now looking baffled himself. "I honestly don't know."

The all-in-good-fun video highlights the fast food chain's new limited edition breakfast option. The California breakfast crunchwrap is made of eggs, bacon, hash browns, diced tomatoes and guacamole all wrapped in a grilled tortilla. It will be available for customers from opening until 11 a.m.

California Breakfast Crunchwrap Combo
Courtesy of Taco Bell

Previously, Davidson appeared in an ad addressing Taco Bell's breakfast options and this year, he's setting the record straight.

"Last year, Taco Bell brought me on to apologize for their over-the-top breakfast innovations of years past. I'm still not sure why they chose me to be their partner but I'm playing a new role where I get to spend mornings with my fans and friend Rhonda. They'll see how easygoing I am – at least in the mornings," Davidson said in a statement.

This Easter Sunday, Davidson had another special morning.

Early that day, Martha Stewart revealed she had spent time with comedian and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, when they stopped by her farm in upstate New York.

"They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford," Stewart said of Davidson and Wonders, who were traveling with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle. "I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday.

"Very cute couple!!!!" Stewart, 81, added of the pair.

Along with her message came a photo of the trio, standing on the steps outside one of the homes on Stewart's property. Davidson, dressed in sweats, stood in the middle had his arm around Stewart's shoulder. He also held with him a tray of fresh farm eggs.

