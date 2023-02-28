Pete Davidson (and His Mom!) Talk the Best and Worst Pizza Toppings in New Smartwater Commercial

Davidson tells PEOPLE he makes "smart choices…most of the time" including when it comes to his pizza

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 07:00 AM

Pete Davidson is serious about his pizza toppings.

The Saturday Night Live star appears in a Smartwater commercial alongside his mom — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the ad and the hilarious outtake above. The ad highlights how Davidson has elevated his life (while still being the "same old kid from Staten Island"), including when it comes to his pizza pairings.

In the playful clip, his mom, Amy, reads off a fan question as the mother-son duo sit next to each other at a kitchen table. "Dear Pete, we know you're from New York. What are the best pizza toppings to elevate my pizza?" she reads.

Davidson has a surefire list ready to go as he sounds off on his favorites. "The best toppings to elevate your pizza are pepperoni, sausage, pineapple, you can throw ham on there," he says.

The 29-year-old comedian also included some less common go-tos. "I've seen people go nuts and throw a fried egg on there. That's actually pretty good. You throw some avocado on there," he adds.

Of course, Davidson had strong feelings when it came to his least favorite toppings. "What you don't throw on is anchovies and mushrooms, you sick b------s," he quips.

In the commercial above, Davidson, a Smartwater brand ambassador, shows off how he elevates all his daily choices, from his wardrobe to his beverage choices.

"I'm still the same old kid from Staten Island. I'm just a little more elevated," he says in the spot as he stands in front of a high-tech closet.

Along with gaming with the help of a snazzy virtual reality headset and going to the movies via the red carpet instead of a movie theater, Davidson also jokes around when his mom appears in the video.

"I still chill with my mom," he says. As they sit at a table, a personal chef presents them with black truffle grilled cheese. Instead of taking a bite of the delicacy sprinkled all over his sandwich, Davidson blows the truffles off his plate as the chef scoffs.

Pete Davidson Credit: smartwater.
Smartwater

The new Smartwater alkaline beverage, Davidson boasts, contains a higher pH, so "I can even elevate how I hydrate." Davidson also expressed his excitement about the collaboration to PEOPLE.

"I'm focused on 'upping my game' and Smartwater alkaline with antioxidant is too – so that's what I reach for to stay hydrated. See? I make smart choices…most of the time," he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Late last month, Davidson debuted another "elevated" look — his newly shaved head.

He showed off the fresh cut at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks Game played the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davidson was spotted courtside at the game rocking his new 'do, while sitting between Daily Show alum Jon Stewart and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Related Articles
Giada De Laurentiis Shane Farley Miami
Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley 'Turn Up the Heat' in Miami — See Her 'Hot' Look
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks
Josh and Rebekah Rivera get engaged in front of a Cracker Barrel in Mesa, AZ. on August 14, 2021
Couple Falls in Love and Gets Married After Chance Meeting at Cracker Barrel: 'Meant to Be'
Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez
Who Is Bobby Flay's Girlfriend? All About Christina Pérez
Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup Tout
The 13 Best Deals We Found on Trending Kitchen Items at Amazon This Week — Up to 85% Off
PrepWorks by Progressive Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper Plastic Kitchen Storage Container with Air Tight Lid
This Food Storage Container with 6,500+ Perfect Ratings Is an 'Avocado Money Saver' and It's Just $10 Now
Chick-fil-a chain restaurant exterior
North Carolina Woman Says Chick-fil-A Employee Printed Racial Slur on Her Receipt: 'I Couldn't Eat'
cosori air fryer
Over 2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard, 'Burn Injuries'
Chrissy Teigen Evolve Together Food Storage Bags
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Food in These Eco-Friendly Storage Bags That You Can Get for Just $1 Apiece
The Stars Will Be Sipping Negroni Sbagliatos (with a Twist!) at the Post SAG Awards Gala
Stars Will Be Sipping Negroni Sbagliatos (with a Twist!) at PEOPLE's Post-SAG Awards Gala — Get the Recipe
Eva Mendes Lunch Boxes
Eva Mendes Details How She Packs Her Daughters' Brown Bag Lunches: 'One of My Favorite Things'
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley Cook star in Silk Next milk's new campaign. Credit: Silk
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley-Cook Recreate Their Parents' Got Milk? Ads for Silk
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alys Tomlinson/Shutterstock (2617049a) Bagel New York USA Bagel
Eating Poppy Seed Baked Goods Could Impact Drug Tests, Warns Department of Defense
Ina Garten Renovated Her Home’s Kitchen After 25 years — See Her Favorite Stove and ‘Dream Pantry’
Ina Garten Renovated Her Home Kitchen After 25 Years — See Her Favorite Stove and 'Dream Pantry'
ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran Announces New 'Tingly Teds' Hot Sauces: 'I Hope You Love Them as Much as I Do'
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake
McDonald's Will Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Return of the Shamrock Shake