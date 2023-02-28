Pete Davidson (and His Mom!) Talk the Best and Worst Pizza Toppings in New Smartwater Commercial

Pete Davidson is serious about his pizza toppings.

The Saturday Night Live star appears in a Smartwater commercial alongside his mom — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the ad and the hilarious outtake above. The ad highlights how Davidson has elevated his life (while still being the "same old kid from Staten Island"), including when it comes to his pizza pairings.

In the playful clip, his mom, Amy, reads off a fan question as the mother-son duo sit next to each other at a kitchen table. "Dear Pete, we know you're from New York. What are the best pizza toppings to elevate my pizza?" she reads.

Davidson has a surefire list ready to go as he sounds off on his favorites. "The best toppings to elevate your pizza are pepperoni, sausage, pineapple, you can throw ham on there," he says.

The 29-year-old comedian also included some less common go-tos. "I've seen people go nuts and throw a fried egg on there. That's actually pretty good. You throw some avocado on there," he adds.

Of course, Davidson had strong feelings when it came to his least favorite toppings. "What you don't throw on is anchovies and mushrooms, you sick b------s," he quips.

In the commercial above, Davidson, a Smartwater brand ambassador, shows off how he elevates all his daily choices, from his wardrobe to his beverage choices.

"I'm still the same old kid from Staten Island. I'm just a little more elevated," he says in the spot as he stands in front of a high-tech closet.

Along with gaming with the help of a snazzy virtual reality headset and going to the movies via the red carpet instead of a movie theater, Davidson also jokes around when his mom appears in the video.

"I still chill with my mom," he says. As they sit at a table, a personal chef presents them with black truffle grilled cheese. Instead of taking a bite of the delicacy sprinkled all over his sandwich, Davidson blows the truffles off his plate as the chef scoffs.

Smartwater

The new Smartwater alkaline beverage, Davidson boasts, contains a higher pH, so "I can even elevate how I hydrate." Davidson also expressed his excitement about the collaboration to PEOPLE.

"I'm focused on 'upping my game' and Smartwater alkaline with antioxidant is too – so that's what I reach for to stay hydrated. See? I make smart choices…most of the time," he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Late last month, Davidson debuted another "elevated" look — his newly shaved head.

He showed off the fresh cut at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks Game played the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davidson was spotted courtside at the game rocking his new 'do, while sitting between Daily Show alum Jon Stewart and comedian Hasan Minhaj.