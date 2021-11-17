During an appearance on iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the comedian revealed his ramen hack involving a Keurig coffee machine

Pete Davidson Cooks His Cup O' Noodles in the Most Unconventional Way: 'I'm Dumb'

Pete Davidson is no pro in the kitchen, but he does have one unique culinary technique others might take note of.

In Tuesday's episode of iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast, Davidson, 28, chatted with host Ruthie Rogers about his unusual strategy for making instant ramen noodles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm awful at cooking," Davidson said in the interview. "I can make a mean Cup O' Noodles."

"I go to Costco and get the premade ramen noodles," he explained. "Since I don't know how to boil water because I'm dumb, I go to the Keurig, I hit the hot water button, dump it in the Cup O' Noodles and stir."

The comedian's strategy is so unconventional that he stumped Rogers — she wasn't familiar with Cup O' Noodles nor Keurig. "I need a translator," Rogers joked.

"That is as far as my cooking goes," added Davidson.

Home-cooked meals were a rarity for the SNL star growing up. "My mom she was a single parent so she worked, she was a nurse," the Staten Island native tells Rogers. "And when she got home she didn't really have time to cook, so we would usually order Chinese food or Italian food."

When Davidson's mom Amy did cook, usually once a week on weekends, she would always make the same thing: breaded chicken cutlets. "I've still yet to have a better chicken cutlet anywhere else," said Davidson.

"I never really ate at the dinner table I would just like walk by and take each a chicken cutlet as soon as it was done being made cause it was so good and it was like the best time to eat it, when it was super, super fresh," he added. "It was always a treat when my mom cooked."

On the podcast, the comedian also opened up about his first-date preferences, his server job at an Italian restaurant in Staten Island, and how he used to not eat after having a bad stand-up show.

For each episode of her show, Rogers — who owns the Michelin-starred River Cafe in London — sits down with her famous customers each week as they discuss positive and negative food memories and traditions. Plus, each episode starts with the guest reading aloud a recipe from one of the River Cafe cookbooks (Davidson read a zucchini and cannellini soup recipe).

Most recently, Davidson made headlines for his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian West. After sharing an onscreen kiss during an SNL sketch in October, the pair were spotted holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA. They also shared a meal in Staten Island.