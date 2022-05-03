Pete Davidson Cheers on Kim Kardashian During Their 'Pizza and Donut Party' After the Met Gala

"I'm so excited!" Kim Kardashian says after going on a dramatic diet to channel Marilyn Monroe in one of her iconic dresses at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared some delicious post-Met Gala treats.

After the glamorous event on Monday night, Kardashian, 41, posted an Instagram Story detailing the mouth-watering options waiting for her in her hotel room.

"Okay guys, so after the Met, I am starving. And my favorite donuts in the entire world in New York City are these mini donuts!" the Skims mogul said in the video.

The donut shop, Doughnuttery, had a portable station set up, as team members fried, glazed and sprinkled the mini donuts in front of Kardashian. "How cute is this," she added.

She then went over to the other side of the room where she panned over 10 stacks of Joe's Pizza boxes.

"And pizza!" she said. "Guys, I haven't had carbs or sugar in almost a month — definitely three weeks."

In the background of the video, viewers can hear Davidson, 28, excitedly cheering and clearly ready to dive into the ultra-cheesy pizza. "Party, party, woo, woo, woo!" he said

"I'm so excited!" Kardashian added, closing out the Story.

This year's Met Gala theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Kardashian paid homage to American icon Marilyn Monroe by wearing her "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress — which has been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley's Believe It or Not!.

"Well this is Marilyn Monroe's dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962," Kardashian told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet.

Kardashian admitted getting into the timeless gown wasn't easy, confirming a dramatic diet in the weeks before the Gala.

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today," she said.

Her much-anticipated donut and pizza party was a long time coming.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]," she added.

The Kardashians star channeled Monroe in more ways than one. She dyed her hair platinum blonde and wore classic drop diamond earrings, completing the look with an elegant white fur jacket. Davidson, who donned a black suit with sunglasses, helped his girlfriend navigate around the red carpet since the dress couldn't be altered.

While this was the pair's first Met Gala as a couple, they made their first red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Martha Stewart snapped a photo at the event with Kardashian and Davidson and posted it to her Instagram feed.

"we are at the washington correspondents dinner kim @kimkardashian and pete @petedavidson.93 and i said our hellos while we await the president of the united states!" she wrote.